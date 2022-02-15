FIFA 22: How to complete Moments Luis Felipe SBC – Requirements and solutions
A throwback to FUT 20.
On February 15, EA Sports and the FIFA 22 team released a new Moments Squad Building Challenge, with a Future Stars theme to it. Latium (Lazio) defender Luis Felipe was a featured member of the Future Stars promo in FUT 20, and a new Moments Player item of Felipe in FIFA 22 commemorates his inclusion in the Future Stars team from two years ago. So, what do you need to in order to obtain the Brazilian defender’s 87 OVR player item in FUT 22? Let’s go over the requirements, plus some helpful solutions.
How to complete Moments Felipe SBC
To complete this SBC, FIFA players will need to complete just one starting lineup. This lineup must meet the following requirements:
- Starting players – 11
- Serie A players – Min. 1
- Team Overall Rating – Min. 85
- Team Chemistry – Min. 75
Solutions
This SBC should cost around 100,000 Coins in total. Here’s a look at a potential solution:
- LST: ST Andrej Kramaric (83 OVR)
- RST: ST Wout Weghorst (83 OVR)
- LM: LM Robin Gosens (83 OVR)
- RM: LW Raheem Sterling (88 OVR)
- LCM: CM Leon Goretzka (87 OVR)
- RCM: CAM Thomas Muller (87 OVR)
- LB: LWB Angelino (83 OVR)
- LCB: CB Matthias Ginter (84 OVR)
- RCB: CB Niklas Sule (82 OVR)
- RB: GK Bernd Leno (83 OVR)
- GK: GK Kevin Trapp (84 OVR)
This challenge will expire on February 22.