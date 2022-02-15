FIFA 22: How to complete Moments Luis Felipe SBC – Requirements and solutions

On February 15, EA Sports and the FIFA 22 team released a new Moments Squad Building Challenge, with a Future Stars theme to it. Latium (Lazio) defender Luis Felipe was a featured member of the Future Stars promo in FUT 20, and a new Moments Player item of Felipe in FIFA 22 commemorates his inclusion in the Future Stars team from two years ago. So, what do you need to in order to obtain the Brazilian defender’s 87 OVR player item in FUT 22? Let’s go over the requirements, plus some helpful solutions.

How to complete Moments Felipe SBC

To complete this SBC, FIFA players will need to complete just one starting lineup. This lineup must meet the following requirements:

Starting players – 11

Serie A players – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 85

Team Chemistry – Min. 75

Solutions

This SBC should cost around 100,000 Coins in total. Here’s a look at a potential solution:

LST: ST Andrej Kramaric (83 OVR)

ST Andrej Kramaric (83 OVR) RST: ST Wout Weghorst (83 OVR)

ST Wout Weghorst (83 OVR) LM: LM Robin Gosens (83 OVR)

LM Robin Gosens (83 OVR) RM: LW Raheem Sterling (88 OVR)

LW Raheem Sterling (88 OVR) LCM: CM Leon Goretzka (87 OVR)

CM Leon Goretzka (87 OVR) RCM: CAM Thomas Muller (87 OVR)

CAM Thomas Muller (87 OVR) LB: LWB Angelino (83 OVR)

LWB Angelino (83 OVR) LCB: CB Matthias Ginter (84 OVR)

CB Matthias Ginter (84 OVR) RCB: CB Niklas Sule (82 OVR)

CB Niklas Sule (82 OVR) RB: GK Bernd Leno (83 OVR)

GK Bernd Leno (83 OVR) GK: GK Kevin Trapp (84 OVR)

This challenge will expire on February 22.