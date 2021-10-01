FIFA 22: How to complete Ones to Watch Camavinga Objectives challenge

It’s that time of year again, as FIFA 22 is now officially live worldwide across all available platforms. And on worldwide launch day, the FIFA team released the first major Football Ultimate Team (FUT) Objectives challenge of the new title, one that’s a part of the Ones to Watch promo. FUT players can now attempt to acquire a 78 OVR Ones to Watch player item of young Real Madrid midfielder Camavinga. We should also note that while this card will start out as a 78 OVR, it is eligible for upgrades throughout the year.

So, how can you add Camavinga to your collection? Let’s over what you need to know.

How to complete Ones to Watch Camavinga Objectives challenge

In order to complete this challenge, you must complete four separate objectives. All of these objectives must be complete in the Live FUT Friendly: New Allegiance. Friendlies are online exhibition matches that have no bearing on your overall record, but you will need to win some games in order to complete this challenge.

To find the friendlies in FIFA 22, scroll over to the Play tab at the FUT hub using RB/R1, and then select Friendlies. From there, select ‘Play Online’ to locate the New Allegiance friendly.

The four objectives are as follows:

Moves to Madrid – Score using LaLiga players in 12 separate matches in the Live FUT Friendly: New Allegiance (rewards are 75+ Rated Rare Player (Untradeable) and 300 XP)

– Score using LaLiga players in 12 separate matches in the Live FUT Friendly: New Allegiance (rewards are 75+ Rated Rare Player (Untradeable) and 300 XP) A Premier Return – Score 10 goals using Premier League players in the Live FUT Friendly: New Allegiance (rewards are Gold Pack and 300 XP)

– Score 10 goals using Premier League players in the Live FUT Friendly: New Allegiance (rewards are Gold Pack and 300 XP) A Fresh Start in France – Assist five goals with Crosses using Ligue 1 players in the Live FUT Friendly: New Allegiance (rewards are Two Players Pack (Untradeable) and 300 XP)

– Assist five goals with Crosses using Ligue 1 players in the Live FUT Friendly: New Allegiance (rewards are Two Players Pack (Untradeable) and 300 XP) Winning Rush – Win nine matches in the Live FUT Friendly: New Allegiance (rewards are Electrum Players Pack and 300 XP)

Complete all four, and you can receive the 78 OVR Eduardo Camavinga, plus 300 XP that will be added towards Season 1.

The team requirements for the New Allegiance friendly are as follows:

Leagues: Min. 3

Loan Players: Max. 1

This challenge is slated to expire on October 13.