FIFA 22: How to complete Player Moments Angel Correa SBC – Requirements and solutions

FIFA 22 has been in the midst of the Shapeshifters promo for four weeks now, but it’s finally winding down. That doesn’t mean the team at EA Sports is finished just yet, though. On July 13, EA Sports introduced a new player into Squad Building Challenges that should excite LaLiga fans. It’s a 94 OVR version of Atletico Madrid striker Angel Correa. The Player Moments card is celebrating one of the best goals of the season and is quite the player for you to add upfront. Let’s take a look at how to add him to your club.

How to complete Player Moments Angel Correa SBC

Screenshot by Gamepur

To complete this SBC requires FIFA 22 players to construct three starting lineups. Each of these has its own set of requirements you’ll need to keep in mind.

Tactical Emulation

Starting players – 11

Atletico de Madrid players – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 83

Team Chemistry – Min. 70

Reward – Small Electrum Players Pack

Argentina

Starting players – 11

Argentina players – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 85

Team Chemistry – Min. 60

Reward – Small Prime Mixed Players Pack

LaLiga

Starting players – 11

LaLiga Santander players – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 87

Team Chemistry – Min. 50

Reward – Prime Electrum Players Pack

Solutions

This SBC is coming in at just under 300,000 Coins. Given how many great players have been released over the last few months, that feels a little pricey to us, but if he fits your team, he’ll definitely do the job. Here are some solutions to help you get this SBC completed.

Tactical Emulation

ST : ST Duvan Zapata (83 OVR)

: ST Duvan Zapata (83 OVR) ST : ST Alvaro Morata (83 OVR)

: ST Alvaro Morata (83 OVR) CAM : CM Arthur (83 OVR)

: CM Arthur (83 OVR) LM : LM Robin Gosens (83 OVR)

: LM Robin Gosens (83 OVR) CDM : CM Matteo Kovacic (83 OVR)

: CM Matteo Kovacic (83 OVR) CDM : CM Saul (82 OVR)

: CM Saul (82 OVR) RM : CF Joao Felix (83 OVR)

: CF Joao Felix (83 OVR) CB : CB Joel Matip (83 OVR)

: CB Joel Matip (83 OVR) CB : CDM Tomas Soucek (82 OVR)

: CDM Tomas Soucek (82 OVR) CB : CB Azpilicueta (83 OVR)

: CB Azpilicueta (83 OVR) GK: GK Edouard Mendy (83 OVR)

Argentina

ST : ST Richarlison (83 OVR)

: ST Richarlison (83 OVR) CAM : LW Raheem Sterling (88 OVR)

: LW Raheem Sterling (88 OVR) CAM : CB Harry Maguire (84 OVR)

: CB Harry Maguire (84 OVR) CAM : CF Paulo Dybala (87 OVR)

: CF Paulo Dybala (87 OVR) CDM : CDM Wilfried Ndidi (85 OVR)

: CDM Wilfried Ndidi (85 OVR) CDM : CM Arthur (83 OVR)

: CM Arthur (83 OVR) LB : LB Alex Sandro (83 OVR)

: LB Alex Sandro (83 OVR) CB : CB Stefan de Vrij (85 OVR)

: CB Stefan de Vrij (85 OVR) CB : CB Simon Kjaer (83 OVR)

: CB Simon Kjaer (83 OVR) RB : CB Francesco Acerbi (83 OVR)

: CB Francesco Acerbi (83 OVR) GK: GK Mike Maignan (84 OVR)

LaLiga

LW : CF Memphis Depay (85 OVR)

: CF Memphis Depay (85 OVR) ST : St Gerard Moreno (86 OVR)

: St Gerard Moreno (86 OVR) RW : CM Parejo (86 OVR)

: CM Parejo (86 OVR) CM : CAM Thomas Muller (87 OVR)

: CAM Thomas Muller (87 OVR) CDM : LM Kingsley Coman (86 OVR)

: LM Kingsley Coman (86 OVR) CDM : CDM Sergio Busquets (86 OVR)

: CDM Sergio Busquets (86 OVR) LB : ST Luis Suarez (88 OVR)

: ST Luis Suarez (88 OVR) CB : CB Aymeric Laporte (87 OVR)

: CB Aymeric Laporte (87 OVR) CB : CDM Rodri (86 OVR)

: CDM Rodri (86 OVR) RB : RB Jesus Navas (83 OVR)

: RB Jesus Navas (83 OVR) GK: GK Jan Oblak (91 OVR)

This SBC expires on July 20.