FIFA 22: How to complete Player Moments Angel Correa SBC – Requirements and solutions
Celebrate Correa’s banger against Villarreal.
FIFA 22 has been in the midst of the Shapeshifters promo for four weeks now, but it’s finally winding down. That doesn’t mean the team at EA Sports is finished just yet, though. On July 13, EA Sports introduced a new player into Squad Building Challenges that should excite LaLiga fans. It’s a 94 OVR version of Atletico Madrid striker Angel Correa. The Player Moments card is celebrating one of the best goals of the season and is quite the player for you to add upfront. Let’s take a look at how to add him to your club.
How to complete Player Moments Angel Correa SBC
To complete this SBC requires FIFA 22 players to construct three starting lineups. Each of these has its own set of requirements you’ll need to keep in mind.
Tactical Emulation
- Starting players – 11
- Atletico de Madrid players – Min. 1
- Team Overall Rating – Min. 83
- Team Chemistry – Min. 70
- Reward – Small Electrum Players Pack
Argentina
- Starting players – 11
- Argentina players – Min. 1
- Team Overall Rating – Min. 85
- Team Chemistry – Min. 60
- Reward – Small Prime Mixed Players Pack
LaLiga
- Starting players – 11
- LaLiga Santander players – Min. 1
- Team Overall Rating – Min. 87
- Team Chemistry – Min. 50
- Reward – Prime Electrum Players Pack
Solutions
This SBC is coming in at just under 300,000 Coins. Given how many great players have been released over the last few months, that feels a little pricey to us, but if he fits your team, he’ll definitely do the job. Here are some solutions to help you get this SBC completed.
Tactical Emulation
- ST: ST Duvan Zapata (83 OVR)
- ST: ST Alvaro Morata (83 OVR)
- CAM: CM Arthur (83 OVR)
- LM: LM Robin Gosens (83 OVR)
- CDM: CM Matteo Kovacic (83 OVR)
- CDM: CM Saul (82 OVR)
- RM: CF Joao Felix (83 OVR)
- CB: CB Joel Matip (83 OVR)
- CB: CDM Tomas Soucek (82 OVR)
- CB: CB Azpilicueta (83 OVR)
- GK: GK Edouard Mendy (83 OVR)
Argentina
- ST: ST Richarlison (83 OVR)
- CAM: LW Raheem Sterling (88 OVR)
- CAM: CB Harry Maguire (84 OVR)
- CAM: CF Paulo Dybala (87 OVR)
- CDM: CDM Wilfried Ndidi (85 OVR)
- CDM: CM Arthur (83 OVR)
- LB: LB Alex Sandro (83 OVR)
- CB: CB Stefan de Vrij (85 OVR)
- CB: CB Simon Kjaer (83 OVR)
- RB: CB Francesco Acerbi (83 OVR)
- GK: GK Mike Maignan (84 OVR)
LaLiga
- LW: CF Memphis Depay (85 OVR)
- ST: St Gerard Moreno (86 OVR)
- RW: CM Parejo (86 OVR)
- CM: CAM Thomas Muller (87 OVR)
- CDM: LM Kingsley Coman (86 OVR)
- CDM: CDM Sergio Busquets (86 OVR)
- LB: ST Luis Suarez (88 OVR)
- CB: CB Aymeric Laporte (87 OVR)
- CB: CDM Rodri (86 OVR)
- RB: RB Jesus Navas (83 OVR)
- GK: GK Jan Oblak (91 OVR)
This SBC expires on July 20.