FIFA 22: How to complete POTM Christopher Nkunku SBC (March 2022) – Requirements and solutions

It’s been a banner year for RB Leipzig midfielder/attacker Christopher Nkunku, and the accolades keep on coming for the French footballer. On April 14, EA Sports and the FIFA 22 team awarded Nkunku with the Bundesliga Player of the Month award for March. This is the third time since the launch of FIFA 22 that Nkunku has received the monthly award. So, how can you complete this latest Nkunku SBC and acquire his new 91 OVR striker player item? Let’s take a look.

How to complete POTM Nkunku SBC

Unlike the Nkunku SBCs that went live in November and March of this past year, FIFA players will need to complete three different lineups. Each has its own unique set of requirements.

The requirements are as follows:

Bundesliga

Starting players – 11

Bundesliga players – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 84

Team Chemistry – Min. 70

France

Starting players – Min. 1

Team of the Week players – Min. 1

France players – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 84

Team Chemistry – Min. 65

Top Form

Starting players – Min. 1

Team of the Week players – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 85

Team Chemistry – Min. 55

Solutions

This SBC, in total, will cost around 200,000 Coins. Here are a few solutions that could help you out:

Bundesliga

ST: ST Edinson Cavani (85 OVR)

ST Edinson Cavani (85 OVR) LF: LW Jack Grealish (84 OVR)

LW Jack Grealish (84 OVR) RF: ST Wout Weghorst (83 OVR)

ST Wout Weghorst (83 OVR) LCM: CAM Phil Foden (84 OVR)

CAM Phil Foden (84 OVR) MCM: CDM Fernandinho (83 OVR)

CDM Fernandinho (83 OVR) RCM: CDM Pierre-Emile Højbjerg (83 OVR)

CDM Pierre-Emile Højbjerg (83 OVR) LB: LWB Angelino (83 OVR)

LWB Angelino (83 OVR) LCB: CB Matthias Ginter (84 OVR)

CB Matthias Ginter (84 OVR) RCB: LB Lucas Hernandez (83 OVR)

LB Lucas Hernandez (83 OVR) RB: CB Simon Kjær (83 OVR)

CB Simon Kjær (83 OVR) GK: GK Jan Sommer (85 OVR)

France

ST: ST Andre Silva (84 OVR)

ST Andre Silva (84 OVR) LW: LM Filip Kostic (84 OVR)

LM Filip Kostic (84 OVR) RW: RW Serge Gnabry (85 OVR)

RW Serge Gnabry (85 OVR) LCM: ST Andrej Kramaric (83 OVR)

ST Andrej Kramaric (83 OVR) RCM: TOTW CAM Dominik Szoboszlai (84 OVR)

TOTW CAM Dominik Szoboszlai (84 OVR) CDM: CF Henrikh Mkhitaryan (83 OVR)

CF Henrikh Mkhitaryan (83 OVR) LB: LB Lucas Hernandez (83 OVR)

LB Lucas Hernandez (83 OVR) LCB: LWB Angelino (83 OVR)

LWB Angelino (83 OVR) RCB: CB Sebastian Coates (83 OVR)

CB Sebastian Coates (83 OVR) RB: GK Lucas Hradecky (83 OVR)

GK Lucas Hradecky (83 OVR) GK: GK Peter Gulacsi (85 OVR)

Top Form

LST: ST Duvan Zapata (83 OVR)

ST Duvan Zapata (83 OVR) RST: ST Alvaro Morata (83 OVR)

ST Alvaro Morata (83 OVR) LM: LB Jordi Alba (86 OVR)

LB Jordi Alba (86 OVR) RM: RW Marco Asensio (83 OVR)

RW Marco Asensio (83 OVR) LCDM: CM Toni Kroos (88 OVR)

CM Toni Kroos (88 OVR) RCDM: CM Parejo (86 OVR)

CM Parejo (86 OVR) LB: LWB Angelino (83 OVR)

LWB Angelino (83 OVR) LCB: CB Matthias Ginter (84 OVR)

CB Matthias Ginter (84 OVR) RCB: CDM Pierre-Emile Højbjerg (83 OVR)

CDM Pierre-Emile Højbjerg (83 OVR) RB: TOTW CDM Konrad Laimer (84 OVR)

TOTW CDM Konrad Laimer (84 OVR) GK: GK Peter Gulacsi (85 OVR)

This challenge will expire on May 12.

