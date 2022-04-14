FIFA 22: How to complete POTM Christopher Nkunku SBC (March 2022) – Requirements and solutions
That’s #3 for Nkunku.
It’s been a banner year for RB Leipzig midfielder/attacker Christopher Nkunku, and the accolades keep on coming for the French footballer. On April 14, EA Sports and the FIFA 22 team awarded Nkunku with the Bundesliga Player of the Month award for March. This is the third time since the launch of FIFA 22 that Nkunku has received the monthly award. So, how can you complete this latest Nkunku SBC and acquire his new 91 OVR striker player item? Let’s take a look.
How to complete POTM Nkunku SBC
Unlike the Nkunku SBCs that went live in November and March of this past year, FIFA players will need to complete three different lineups. Each has its own unique set of requirements.
The requirements are as follows:
Bundesliga
- Starting players – 11
- Bundesliga players – Min. 1
- Team Overall Rating – Min. 84
- Team Chemistry – Min. 70
France
- Starting players – Min. 1
- Team of the Week players – Min. 1
- France players – Min. 1
- Team Overall Rating – Min. 84
- Team Chemistry – Min. 65
Top Form
- Starting players – Min. 1
- Team of the Week players – Min. 1
- Team Overall Rating – Min. 85
- Team Chemistry – Min. 55
Solutions
This SBC, in total, will cost around 200,000 Coins. Here are a few solutions that could help you out:
Bundesliga
- ST: ST Edinson Cavani (85 OVR)
- LF: LW Jack Grealish (84 OVR)
- RF: ST Wout Weghorst (83 OVR)
- LCM: CAM Phil Foden (84 OVR)
- MCM: CDM Fernandinho (83 OVR)
- RCM: CDM Pierre-Emile Højbjerg (83 OVR)
- LB: LWB Angelino (83 OVR)
- LCB: CB Matthias Ginter (84 OVR)
- RCB: LB Lucas Hernandez (83 OVR)
- RB: CB Simon Kjær (83 OVR)
- GK: GK Jan Sommer (85 OVR)
France
- ST: ST Andre Silva (84 OVR)
- LW: LM Filip Kostic (84 OVR)
- RW: RW Serge Gnabry (85 OVR)
- LCM: ST Andrej Kramaric (83 OVR)
- RCM: TOTW CAM Dominik Szoboszlai (84 OVR)
- CDM: CF Henrikh Mkhitaryan (83 OVR)
- LB: LB Lucas Hernandez (83 OVR)
- LCB: LWB Angelino (83 OVR)
- RCB: CB Sebastian Coates (83 OVR)
- RB: GK Lucas Hradecky (83 OVR)
- GK: GK Peter Gulacsi (85 OVR)
Top Form
- LST: ST Duvan Zapata (83 OVR)
- RST: ST Alvaro Morata (83 OVR)
- LM: LB Jordi Alba (86 OVR)
- RM: RW Marco Asensio (83 OVR)
- LCDM: CM Toni Kroos (88 OVR)
- RCDM: CM Parejo (86 OVR)
- LB: LWB Angelino (83 OVR)
- LCB: CB Matthias Ginter (84 OVR)
- RCB: CDM Pierre-Emile Højbjerg (83 OVR)
- RB: TOTW CDM Konrad Laimer (84 OVR)
- GK: GK Peter Gulacsi (85 OVR)
This challenge will expire on May 12.
