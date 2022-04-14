FIFA 22: How to complete POTM Martin Terrier SBC – Requirements and solutions
A great March for Terrier.
EA Sports and the FIFA 22 team continues to roll out the Player of the Month award players for the month of March, and it’s now time to see the Ligue 1 player. The March Player of the Month for the Ligue 1 is Rennes winger Martin Terrier. A new 86 OVR player item of Terrier is now available in FIFA 22 for a limited time via a SBC, and here’s how you can get that challenge done.
How to complete POTM Terrier SBC
To complete this SBC, FIFA players will need to complete just one starting lineup. This lineup must meet the following requirements:
- Starting players – 11
- Ligue 1 players – Min. 1
- Team of the Week players – Min. 1
- Team Overall Rating – Min. 82
- Team Chemistry – Min. 80
Solution
This SBC should cost around 25,000-30,000 Coins in total.
Here’s a look at a potential solution that’s worth checking out:
- LST: ST Duvan Zapata (83 OVR)
- RST: ST Alvaro Morata (83 OVR)
- LM: LM Ante Rebic (82 OVR)
- RM: ST Mauro Icardi (83 OVR)
- CAM: CAM Brahim Diaz (78 OVR)
- CDM: CM Fabian Ruiz (82 OVR)
- LB: LB Marco Rui (78 OVR)
- LCB: CB Simon Kjær (83 OVR)
- RCB: CB Francesco Acerbi (83 OVR)
- RB: TOTW ST Kemar Roofe (80 OVR)
- GK: GK Salvatore Sirigu (82 OVR)
This challenge will expire on May 12.
Related: FIFA 22: How to complete POTM Joao Felix SBC – Requirements and solutions