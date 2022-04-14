FIFA 22: How to complete POTM Martin Terrier SBC – Requirements and solutions

EA Sports and the FIFA 22 team continues to roll out the Player of the Month award players for the month of March, and it’s now time to see the Ligue 1 player. The March Player of the Month for the Ligue 1 is Rennes winger Martin Terrier. A new 86 OVR player item of Terrier is now available in FIFA 22 for a limited time via a SBC, and here’s how you can get that challenge done.

How to complete POTM Terrier SBC

Screenshot by Gamepur

To complete this SBC, FIFA players will need to complete just one starting lineup. This lineup must meet the following requirements:

Starting players – 11

Ligue 1 players – Min. 1

Team of the Week players – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 82

Team Chemistry – Min. 80

Solution

This SBC should cost around 25,000-30,000 Coins in total.

Here’s a look at a potential solution that’s worth checking out:

LST: ST Duvan Zapata (83 OVR)

ST Duvan Zapata (83 OVR) RST: ST Alvaro Morata (83 OVR)

ST Alvaro Morata (83 OVR) LM: LM Ante Rebic (82 OVR)

LM Ante Rebic (82 OVR) RM: ST Mauro Icardi (83 OVR)

ST Mauro Icardi (83 OVR) CAM: CAM Brahim Diaz (78 OVR)

CAM Brahim Diaz (78 OVR) CDM: CM Fabian Ruiz (82 OVR)

CM Fabian Ruiz (82 OVR) LB: LB Marco Rui (78 OVR)

LB Marco Rui (78 OVR) LCB: CB Simon Kjær (83 OVR)

CB Simon Kjær (83 OVR) RCB: CB Francesco Acerbi (83 OVR)

CB Francesco Acerbi (83 OVR) RB: TOTW ST Kemar Roofe (80 OVR)

TOTW ST Kemar Roofe (80 OVR) GK: GK Salvatore Sirigu (82 OVR)

This challenge will expire on May 12.

