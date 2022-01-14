FIFA 22: How to complete POTM Jesper Karlsson SBC – Requirements and solutions

The Eredivisie Player of the Month for December was given a special player item on January 14, and that individual is AZ winger Jesper Karlsson. A new 84 OVR player item, one with 92 Pace, of Karlsson is now available in FIFA 22 for a limited time. So, what do you need to do in order to get this card? Let’s go over the requirements, plus a solution that could help you out.

How to complete POTM Karlsson SBC

Screenshot by Gamepur

To complete this SBC, FIFA players will need to complete just one starting lineup. This lineup, set to the 4-2-3-1 formation, must meet the following requirements:

Starting players – 11

Eredivisie players – Min. 1

Team of the Week players – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 82

Team Chemistry – Min. 55

Solutions

This SBC should cost around 20,000-23,000 Coins in total. Karlsson has great Pace, plus a solid Skill Moves (4*) rating. If you need a budget outside attacker that links well with Eredivisie players, take a look at this challenge.

Here’s a look at a potential solution:

ST: ST Eran Zahavi (80 OVR)

ST Eran Zahavi (80 OVR) LCAM: CAM Mario Gotze (82 OVR)

CAM Mario Gotze (82 OVR) MCAM: CAM Davy Klaassen (79 OVR)

CAM Davy Klaassen (79 OVR) RCAM: TOTW CF Gianluca Caprari (81 OVR)

TOTW CF Gianluca Caprari (81 OVR) LCDM: CM Miralem Pjanic (82 OVR)

CM Miralem Pjanic (82 OVR) RCDM: CM Christian Eriksen (82 OVR)

CM Christian Eriksen (82 OVR) LB: LWB Ben Chilwell (82 OVR)

LWB Ben Chilwell (82 OVR) LCB: CDM Pierre-Emile Højbjerg (83 OVR)

CDM Pierre-Emile Højbjerg (83 OVR) RCB: CB Simon Kjær (83 OVR)

CB Simon Kjær (83 OVR) RB: GK Salvatore Sirigu (82 OVR)

GK Salvatore Sirigu (82 OVR) GK: GK Rui Patricio (82 OVR)

This challenge will expire on February 14.