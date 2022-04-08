FIFA 22: How to complete POTM Joao Felix SBC – Requirements and solutions

The LaLiga Player of the Month for March is now live in FIFA 22, and it’s a big one. One of the world’s best young stars, Atletico de Madrid center forward Joao Felix, is the recipient of the award. And, a new 87 OVR card of Felix has been added to Football Ultimate Team. This card is available for a limited time, but how much will this one cost? Let’s find out.

How to complete POTM Felix SBC

To complete this SBC, FIFA players will need to complete just one starting lineup. This lineup must meet the following requirements:

Starting players – 11

Atletico de Madrid players – Min. 1

Team of the Week players – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 83

Team Chemistry – Min. 70

Solution

This SBC should cost around 30,000 Coins in total.

Here’s a look at a potential solution:

LST: ST Duvan Zapata (83 OVR)

ST Duvan Zapata (83 OVR) RST: ST Alvaro Morata (83 OVR)

ST Alvaro Morata (83 OVR) LM: LM Robin Gosens (83 OVR)

LM Robin Gosens (83 OVR) RM: RW Marco Asensio (83 OVR)

RW Marco Asensio (83 OVR) LCDM: CM Fabian Ruiz (82 OVR)

CM Fabian Ruiz (82 OVR) RCDM: CM Arthur (83 OVR)

CM Arthur (83 OVR) LB: LM Ante Rebic (82 OVR)

LM Ante Rebic (82 OVR) LCB: CB Simon Kjær (83 OVR)

CB Simon Kjær (83 OVR) RCB: LM Thomas Lemar (83 OVR)

LM Thomas Lemar (83 OVR) RB: TOTW ST Jose Morales (84 OVR)

TOTW ST Jose Morales (84 OVR) GK: GK Salvatore Sirigu (82 OVR)

This challenge will expire on May 8.