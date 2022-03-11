FIFA 22: How to complete POTM Joel Matip SBC – Requirements and solutions

Another POTM goes to the Reds.

On March 11, EA Sports and the FIFA 22 team released a new Player of the Month SBC for the association’s best player for February. Liverpool defender Joel Matip was the winner, and a new 86 OVR POTM card that features Matip can now be obtained for a short period of time. So, how can you add the new Joel Matip card to your collection? Let’s take a look.

How to complete POTM Matip SBC

To complete this SBC, FIFA players will need to complete just one starting lineup. This lineup, set to the 3-4-1-2 formation, must meet the following requirements:

  • Starting players – 11
  • Premier League players – Min. 1
  • Team Overall Rating – Min. 83
  • Team Chemistry – Min. 75

Solution

This SBC should cost around 15,000 Coins in total.

Here’s a look at a potential solution:

  • LST: ST Duvan Zapata (83 OVR)
  • RST: ST Alvaro Morata (83 OVR)
  • LM: LM Robin Gosens (83 OVR)
  • RM: RW Marco Asensio (83 OVR)
  • CAM: CAM Federico Bernardeschi (79 OVR)
  • LCM: CM Arthur (83 OVR)
  • RCM: CM Fabian Ruiz (82 OVR)
  • LCB: LM Ante Rebic (82 OVR)
  • MCB: CDM Pierre-Emile Højbjerg (83 OVR)
  • RCB: CB Simon Kjær (83 OVR)
  • GK: GK Mike Maignan (84 OVR)

This challenge will expire on April 8.

