FIFA 22: How to complete POTM Joel Matip SBC – Requirements and solutions
Another POTM goes to the Reds.
On March 11, EA Sports and the FIFA 22 team released a new Player of the Month SBC for the association’s best player for February. Liverpool defender Joel Matip was the winner, and a new 86 OVR POTM card that features Matip can now be obtained for a short period of time. So, how can you add the new Joel Matip card to your collection? Let’s take a look.
How to complete POTM Matip SBC
To complete this SBC, FIFA players will need to complete just one starting lineup. This lineup, set to the 3-4-1-2 formation, must meet the following requirements:
- Starting players – 11
- Premier League players – Min. 1
- Team Overall Rating – Min. 83
- Team Chemistry – Min. 75
Solution
This SBC should cost around 15,000 Coins in total.
Here’s a look at a potential solution:
- LST: ST Duvan Zapata (83 OVR)
- RST: ST Alvaro Morata (83 OVR)
- LM: LM Robin Gosens (83 OVR)
- RM: RW Marco Asensio (83 OVR)
- CAM: CAM Federico Bernardeschi (79 OVR)
- LCM: CM Arthur (83 OVR)
- RCM: CM Fabian Ruiz (82 OVR)
- LCB: LM Ante Rebic (82 OVR)
- MCB: CDM Pierre-Emile Højbjerg (83 OVR)
- RCB: CB Simon Kjær (83 OVR)
- GK: GK Mike Maignan (84 OVR)
This challenge will expire on April 8.