FIFA 22: How to complete POTM Juanmi SBC – Requirements and solutions

December is in the books, and that means time to take a look at which footballers made the biggest mark for their respective teams. Real Betis midfielder Juanmi won the LaLiga Player of the Month award for December, and in commemoration of the achievement, a new 86 OVR player item is now available in FIFA 22. FIFA users can obtain it through a special SBC, so let’s go over what you need to do.

How to complete POTM Juanmi SBC

To complete this SBC, FIFA players will need to complete just one starting lineup. This lineup must meet the following requirements:

Starting players – 11

LaLiga players – Min. 1

Team of the Week players – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 83

Team Chemistry – Min. 75

Solutions

This SBC should cost around 25,000 Coins in total. This card has solid stats as a whole, making the price of this card quite reasonable for LaLiga fans.

Here’s a look at a potential solution:

ST: ST Duvan Zapata (83 OVR)

ST Duvan Zapata (83 OVR) LW: LM Robin Gosens (83 OVR)

LM Robin Gosens (83 OVR) RW: TOTW RM Jarrod Bowen (82 OVR)

TOTW RM Jarrod Bowen (82 OVR) CAM: CF Henrikh Mkhitaryan (83 OVR)

CF Henrikh Mkhitaryan (83 OVR) LCM: CM Arthur (83 OVR)

CM Arthur (83 OVR) RCM: CDM Pierre-Emile Højbjerg (83 OVR)

CDM Pierre-Emile Højbjerg (83 OVR) LB: LB Alex Sandro (83 OVR)

LB Alex Sandro (83 OVR) LCB: CB Francesco Acerbi (83 OVR)

CB Francesco Acerbi (83 OVR) RCB: CB Simon Kjær (83 OVR)

CB Simon Kjær (83 OVR) RB: CF Joao Felix (83 OVR)

CF Joao Felix (83 OVR) GK: GK Salvatore Sirigu (82 OVR)

This challenge will expire on January 27.