FIFA 22: How to complete POTM Karim Benzema SBC – Requirements and solutions
Another POTM card is here.
On October 8, EA Sports released two new Player of the Month (POTM) Squad Building Challenges in FIFA 22. Cristiano Ronaldo received a new 92 OVR player item, but in order to get that card, you will need to complete an astronomical 26 lineups, and spend about 2,500,000 Coins in order to get it. The second card, a 91 OVR player item of Real Madrid attacker Karim Benzema, is much more cost-effective.
What do you need to do to get Benzema? Let’s go over what you need to do.
How to complete POTM Karim Benzema SBC
To complete this SBC, you will need to complete just two starting lineups. Each has its own unique set of requirements.
The requirements are as follows:
LaLiga
- Starting players – 11
- LaLiga players – Min. 1
- TOTW players – Min. 1
- Team Overall Rating – Min. 85
- Team Chemistry – Min. 70
- Reward – Premium Electrum Players Pack
France
- Starting players – 11
- France players – Min. 1
- Team Overall Rating – Min. 87
- Team Chemistry – Min. 60
- Reward – Prime Mixed Players Pack
Solutions
Benzema, aside from pace, has great attributes. If you run a LaLiga-themed team in FIFA 22, the ~120,000 Coins that will be needed for this SBC is definitely worth it. If you need solutions, here are a few that could help you out:
LaLiga
- ST: ST Alvaro Morata (83 OVR)
- LCAM: CM Parejo (86 OVR)
- MCAM: CAM Luis Alberto (84 OVR)
- RCAM: CM Arthur (83 OVR)
- LCDM: CM Sergej Milinkovic-Savic (85 OVR)
- RCDM: TOTW Manuel Locatelli (84 OVR)
- LB: GK Emiliano Martinez (84 OVR)
- LCB: CB Leonardo Bonucci (85 OVR)
- RCB: CB Giorgio Chiellini (86 OVR)
- RB: GK David de Gea (84 OVR)
- GK: GK Samir Handanovic (86 OVR)
France
- LST: ST Harry Kane (90 OVR)
- RST: GK Keylor Navas (88 OVR)
- LM: CM Youri Tielemans (84 OVR)
- RM: RW Angel di Maria (87 OVR)
- LCM: CDM Rodri (86 OVR)
- RCM: CM Georginio Wijnaldum (84 OVR)
- LB: LB Lucas Digne (84 OVR)
- LCB: CB Ruben Dias (87 OVR)
- RCB: RW Hakim Ziyech (84 OVR)
- RB: CM Toni Kroos (88 OVR)
- GK: GK Kasper Schmeichel (85 OVR)
This challenge is slated to expire on October 22.