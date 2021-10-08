FIFA 22: How to complete POTM Karim Benzema SBC – Requirements and solutions

On October 8, EA Sports released two new Player of the Month (POTM) Squad Building Challenges in FIFA 22. Cristiano Ronaldo received a new 92 OVR player item, but in order to get that card, you will need to complete an astronomical 26 lineups, and spend about 2,500,000 Coins in order to get it. The second card, a 91 OVR player item of Real Madrid attacker Karim Benzema, is much more cost-effective.

What do you need to do to get Benzema? Let’s go over what you need to do.

How to complete POTM Karim Benzema SBC

Screenshot from Gamepur

To complete this SBC, you will need to complete just two starting lineups. Each has its own unique set of requirements.

The requirements are as follows:

LaLiga

Starting players – 11

LaLiga players – Min. 1

TOTW players – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 85

Team Chemistry – Min. 70

Reward – Premium Electrum Players Pack

France

Starting players – 11

France players – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 87

Team Chemistry – Min. 60

Reward – Prime Mixed Players Pack

Solutions

Benzema, aside from pace, has great attributes. If you run a LaLiga-themed team in FIFA 22, the ~120,000 Coins that will be needed for this SBC is definitely worth it. If you need solutions, here are a few that could help you out:

LaLiga

ST: ST Alvaro Morata (83 OVR)

ST Alvaro Morata (83 OVR) LCAM: CM Parejo (86 OVR)

CM Parejo (86 OVR) MCAM: CAM Luis Alberto (84 OVR)

CAM Luis Alberto (84 OVR) RCAM: CM Arthur (83 OVR)

CM Arthur (83 OVR) LCDM: CM Sergej Milinkovic-Savic (85 OVR)

CM Sergej Milinkovic-Savic (85 OVR) RCDM: TOTW Manuel Locatelli (84 OVR)

TOTW Manuel Locatelli (84 OVR) LB: GK Emiliano Martinez (84 OVR)

GK Emiliano Martinez (84 OVR) LCB: CB Leonardo Bonucci (85 OVR)

CB Leonardo Bonucci (85 OVR) RCB: CB Giorgio Chiellini (86 OVR)

CB Giorgio Chiellini (86 OVR) RB: GK David de Gea (84 OVR)

GK David de Gea (84 OVR) GK: GK Samir Handanovic (86 OVR)

France

LST: ST Harry Kane (90 OVR)

ST Harry Kane (90 OVR) RST: GK Keylor Navas (88 OVR)

GK Keylor Navas (88 OVR) LM: CM Youri Tielemans (84 OVR)

CM Youri Tielemans (84 OVR) RM: RW Angel di Maria (87 OVR)

RW Angel di Maria (87 OVR) LCM: CDM Rodri (86 OVR)

CDM Rodri (86 OVR) RCM: CM Georginio Wijnaldum (84 OVR)

CM Georginio Wijnaldum (84 OVR) LB: LB Lucas Digne (84 OVR)

LB Lucas Digne (84 OVR) LCB: CB Ruben Dias (87 OVR)

CB Ruben Dias (87 OVR) RCB: RW Hakim Ziyech (84 OVR)

RW Hakim Ziyech (84 OVR) RB: CM Toni Kroos (88 OVR)

CM Toni Kroos (88 OVR) GK: GK Kasper Schmeichel (85 OVR)

This challenge is slated to expire on October 22.