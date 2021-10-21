FIFA 22: How to complete POTM Seko Fofana SBC – Requirements and solutions
The first Ligue 1 POTM for FIFA 22.
The last Player of the Month for September went live on October 21, and this one is for the Ligue 1. Midfielder Seko Fofana took home the award, and a new 86 OVR player card of the RC Lens midfielder is now available in FIFA 22. Much like other POTM cards, this one is obtainable through a Squad Building Challenge, and here’s how you can get it.
How to complete POTM Seko Fofana SBC
To complete the Fofana SBC, you will need to complete four different lineups. The requirements are as follows:
Ligue 1
- Starting players – 11
- Ligue 1 players – Min. 1
- TOTW players – Min. 1
- Team Overall Rating – Min. 83
- Team Chemistry – Min. 80
- Reward – Premium Gold Pack
Top Form
- Starting players – 11
- TOTW players – Min. 1
- Team Overall Rating – Min. 84
- Team Chemistry – Min. 75
- Reward – Jumbo Gold Pack
85-Rated Squad
- Starting players – 11
- Team Overall Rating – Min. 85
- Team Chemistry – Min. 70
- Reward – Gold Players Pack
86-Rated Squad
- Starting players – 11
- Team Overall Rating – Min. 86
- Team Chemistry – Min. 65
- Reward – Small Prime Gold Players Pack
Solutions
This SBC will cost you somewhere between 160,000-175,000 Coins, depending on what console you are on. That’s a pretty high price, but at this stage of the game, not many Ligue 1 midfielders have the kind of attributes that Fofana has on his POTM card. If you’re in need of solutions, here are a few that could help you out:
Ligue 1
- LST: TOTW ST Gaetan Laborde (83 OVR)
- RST: ST Mauro Icardi (83 OVR)
- LM: LM Thomas Lemar (83 OVR)
- RM: RW Marco Asensio (83 OVR)
- CAM: ST Kevin Volland (83 OVR)
- LCM: CAM Iker Muniain (83 OVR)
- RCM: CM Mikel Merino (83 OVR)
- LCB: CB Stefan Savic (84 OVR)
- MCB: CB Raul Albiol (83 OVR)
- RCB: CB Pau Torress (83 OVR)
- GK: GK Unai Simon (82 OVR)
Top Form
- LST: ST Gabriel Jesus (83 OVR)
- RST: LW Jack Grealish (84 OVR)
- CAM: CM Youri Tielemans (84 OVR)
- LCM: CDM Marcelo Brozovic (84 OVR)
- MCM: CDM Jordan Henderson (84 OVR)
- RCM: CM Nicolo Barella (84 OVR)
- LB: CF Josip Ilicic (84 OVR)
- LCB: TOTW CB Alessandro Bastoni (85 OVR)
- RCB: CB John Stones (83 OVR)
- RB: CB Joel Matip (83 OVR)
- GK: GK Jordan Pickford (83 OVR)
85-Rated Squad
- ST: ST Edinson Cavani (85 OVR)
- CF: CF Roberto Firmino (85 OVR)
- LM: LW Mikel Oyarzabal (85 OVR)
- RM: RW Hakim Ziyech (84 OVR)
- LCM: CAM David Silva (85 OVR)
- RCM: CM Thiago (86 OVR)
- LB: LM Yannick Carrasco (84 OVR)
- LCB: CB Felipe (84 OVR)
- RCB: CB Thiago Silva (85 OVR)
- RB: GK Peter Gulacsi (85 OVR)
- GK: GK Édouard Mendy (83 OVR)
86-Rated Squad
- LST: GK David de Gea (84 OVR)
- RST: ST Iago Aspas (84 OVR)
- LM: LW Jack Grealish (84 OVR)
- RM: LM Yannick Carrasco (84 OVR)
- LCM: CM Youri Tielemans (84 OVR)
- RCM: CDM Casemiro (89 OVR)
- LB: RW Carlos Vela (83 OVR)
- LCB: CB Ruben Dias (87 OVR)
- RCB: CB David Alaba (84 OVR)
- RB: RB Kieran Trippier (84 OVR)
- GK: GK Thibaut Courtois (89 OVR)
This challenge is slated to expire on November 22.