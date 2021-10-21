FIFA 22: How to complete POTM Seko Fofana SBC – Requirements and solutions

The last Player of the Month for September went live on October 21, and this one is for the Ligue 1. Midfielder Seko Fofana took home the award, and a new 86 OVR player card of the RC Lens midfielder is now available in FIFA 22. Much like other POTM cards, this one is obtainable through a Squad Building Challenge, and here’s how you can get it.

How to complete POTM Seko Fofana SBC

Screenshot from Gamepur

To complete the Fofana SBC, you will need to complete four different lineups. The requirements are as follows:

Ligue 1

Starting players – 11

Ligue 1 players – Min. 1

TOTW players – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 83

Team Chemistry – Min. 80

Reward – Premium Gold Pack

Top Form

Starting players – 11

TOTW players – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 84

Team Chemistry – Min. 75

Reward – Jumbo Gold Pack

85-Rated Squad

Starting players – 11

Team Overall Rating – Min. 85

Team Chemistry – Min. 70

Reward – Gold Players Pack

86-Rated Squad

Starting players – 11

Team Overall Rating – Min. 86

Team Chemistry – Min. 65

Reward – Small Prime Gold Players Pack

Solutions

This SBC will cost you somewhere between 160,000-175,000 Coins, depending on what console you are on. That’s a pretty high price, but at this stage of the game, not many Ligue 1 midfielders have the kind of attributes that Fofana has on his POTM card. If you’re in need of solutions, here are a few that could help you out:

Ligue 1

LST: TOTW ST Gaetan Laborde (83 OVR)

TOTW ST Gaetan Laborde (83 OVR) RST: ST Mauro Icardi (83 OVR)

ST Mauro Icardi (83 OVR) LM: LM Thomas Lemar (83 OVR)

LM Thomas Lemar (83 OVR) RM: RW Marco Asensio (83 OVR)

RW Marco Asensio (83 OVR) CAM: ST Kevin Volland (83 OVR)

ST Kevin Volland (83 OVR) LCM: CAM Iker Muniain (83 OVR)

CAM Iker Muniain (83 OVR) RCM: CM Mikel Merino (83 OVR)

CM Mikel Merino (83 OVR) LCB: CB Stefan Savic (84 OVR)

CB Stefan Savic (84 OVR) MCB: CB Raul Albiol (83 OVR)

CB Raul Albiol (83 OVR) RCB: CB Pau Torress (83 OVR)

CB Pau Torress (83 OVR) GK: GK Unai Simon (82 OVR)

Top Form

LST: ST Gabriel Jesus (83 OVR)

ST Gabriel Jesus (83 OVR) RST: LW Jack Grealish (84 OVR)

LW Jack Grealish (84 OVR) CAM: CM Youri Tielemans (84 OVR)

CM Youri Tielemans (84 OVR) LCM: CDM Marcelo Brozovic (84 OVR)

CDM Marcelo Brozovic (84 OVR) MCM: CDM Jordan Henderson (84 OVR)

CDM Jordan Henderson (84 OVR) RCM: CM Nicolo Barella (84 OVR)

CM Nicolo Barella (84 OVR) LB: CF Josip Ilicic (84 OVR)

CF Josip Ilicic (84 OVR) LCB: TOTW CB Alessandro Bastoni (85 OVR)

TOTW CB Alessandro Bastoni (85 OVR) RCB: CB John Stones (83 OVR)

CB John Stones (83 OVR) RB: CB Joel Matip (83 OVR)

CB Joel Matip (83 OVR) GK: GK Jordan Pickford (83 OVR)

85-Rated Squad

ST: ST Edinson Cavani (85 OVR)

ST Edinson Cavani (85 OVR) CF: CF Roberto Firmino (85 OVR)

CF Roberto Firmino (85 OVR) LM: LW Mikel Oyarzabal (85 OVR)

LW Mikel Oyarzabal (85 OVR) RM: RW Hakim Ziyech (84 OVR)

RW Hakim Ziyech (84 OVR) LCM: CAM David Silva (85 OVR)

CAM David Silva (85 OVR) RCM: CM Thiago (86 OVR)

CM Thiago (86 OVR) LB: LM Yannick Carrasco (84 OVR)

LM Yannick Carrasco (84 OVR) LCB: CB Felipe (84 OVR)

CB Felipe (84 OVR) RCB: CB Thiago Silva (85 OVR)

CB Thiago Silva (85 OVR) RB: GK Peter Gulacsi (85 OVR)

GK Peter Gulacsi (85 OVR) GK: GK Édouard Mendy (83 OVR)

86-Rated Squad

LST: GK David de Gea (84 OVR)

GK David de Gea (84 OVR) RST: ST Iago Aspas (84 OVR)

ST Iago Aspas (84 OVR) LM: LW Jack Grealish (84 OVR)

LW Jack Grealish (84 OVR) RM: LM Yannick Carrasco (84 OVR)

LM Yannick Carrasco (84 OVR) LCM: CM Youri Tielemans (84 OVR)

CM Youri Tielemans (84 OVR) RCM: CDM Casemiro (89 OVR)

CDM Casemiro (89 OVR) LB: RW Carlos Vela (83 OVR)

RW Carlos Vela (83 OVR) LCB: CB Ruben Dias (87 OVR)

CB Ruben Dias (87 OVR) RCB: CB David Alaba (84 OVR)

CB David Alaba (84 OVR) RB: RB Kieran Trippier (84 OVR)

RB Kieran Trippier (84 OVR) GK: GK Thibaut Courtois (89 OVR)

This challenge is slated to expire on November 22.