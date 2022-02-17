FIFA 22: How to complete POTM Thomas Muller SBC – Requirements and solutions

It’s time for the Bundesliga Player of the Month Squad Building Challenge to roll out in FIFA 22. The Bundesliga Player of the Month for January is one of the league’s top midfielders: Bayern Munich CAM Thomas Muller. The German sensation has a new 91 OVR player item in FIFA 22, but how can you obtain it? Let’s go over the requirements, plus some handy solutions.

How to complete POTM Muller SBC

Screenshot by Gamepur

To complete this SBC, FIFA players will need to complete just one starting lineup. This lineup, set to the 4-3-3 [2] formation, must meet the following requirements:

Starting players – 11

Bundesliga players – Min. 1

Team of the Week players – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 84

Team Chemistry – Min. 65

Solutions

This SBC should cost around 60,000 Coins in total. Here’s a look at a potential solution:

ST: ST Timo Werner (84 OVR)

ST Timo Werner (84 OVR) LW: LW Jack Grealish (84 OVR)

LW Jack Grealish (84 OVR) RW: RW Hakim Ziyech (84 OVR)

RW Hakim Ziyech (84 OVR) LCM: CAM Mason Mount (83 OVR)

CAM Mason Mount (83 OVR) RCM: TOTW CM James Ward-Prowse (86 OVR)

TOTW CM James Ward-Prowse (86 OVR) CDM: CDM Pierre-Emile Højbjerg (83 OVR)

CDM Pierre-Emile Højbjerg (83 OVR) LB: LWB Angelino (83 OVR)

LWB Angelino (83 OVR) LCB: CB Joel Matip (83 OVR)

CB Joel Matip (83 OVR) RCB: CB Cesar Azpilicueta (83 OVR)

CB Cesar Azpilicueta (83 OVR) RB: GK Bernd Leno (83 OVR)

GK Bernd Leno (83 OVR) GK: GK Emiliano Martinez (84 OVR)

This challenge will expire on March 17.