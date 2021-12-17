FIFA 22: How to complete POTM Trent Alexander-Arnold SBC – Requirements and solutions

On December 10, EA Sports and FIFA 22 announced that Liverpool back Trent Alexander-Arnold received the Premier League Player of the Month award for November. One week later, a new 89 OVR card of TAA was made available via a SBC, and that might sound quite familiar to many FUT users. This is the third 89 OVR item of Alexander-Arnold in FUT 22. Still, this card should have some value, and here’s what you need to do in order to get it.

How to complete POTM Alexander-Arnold SBC

Screenshot from Gamepur

To complete this SBC, FIFA players will need to complete two different lineups. Each has its own unique set of requirements.

The requirements are as follows:

Liverpool

Starting players – 11

Liverpool players – Min. 1

Team of the Week players – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 83

Team Chemistry – Min. 75

Reward – Small Electrum Players Pack

Premier League

Starting players – 11

Premier League players – Min. 1

Team of the Week players – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 84

Team Chemistry – Min. 70

Reward – Small Prime Gold Players Pack

Solutions

This SBC, in total, will cost around 75,000 Coins. Here’s a look at some potential solutions:

Liverpool

ST: ST Alvaro Morata (83 OVR)

ST Alvaro Morata (83 OVR) LW: LW Robin Gosens (83 OVR)

LW Robin Gosens (83 OVR) RW: RW Marco Asensio (83 OVR)

RW Marco Asensio (83 OVR) LCM: CM Adrian Rabiot (81 OVR)

CM Adrian Rabiot (81 OVR) MCM: CM Arthur (83 OVR)

CM Arthur (83 OVR) RCM: CM Mikel Merino (83 OVR)

CM Mikel Merino (83 OVR) LB: LB Alex Sandro (83 OVR)

LB Alex Sandro (83 OVR) LCB: CB Francesco Acerbi (83 OVR)

CB Francesco Acerbi (83 OVR) RCB: CB Joel Matip (83 OVR)

CB Joel Matip (83 OVR) RB: TOTW RM Ludovic Blas (84 OVR)

TOTW RM Ludovic Blas (84 OVR) GK: GK Mike Maignan (84 OVR)

Premier League

LST: ST Iago Aspas (84 OVR)

ST Iago Aspas (84 OVR) RST: ST Antoine Griezmann (84 OVR)

ST Antoine Griezmann (84 OVR) LM: LM Thomas Lemar (83 OVR)

LM Thomas Lemar (83 OVR) RM: RW Marco Asensio (83 OVR)

RW Marco Asensio (83 OVR) LCM: CM Mikel Merino (83 OVR)

CM Mikel Merino (83 OVR) RCM: CAM Alejandro Gomez (85 OVR)

CAM Alejandro Gomez (85 OVR) LB: GK Jordan Pickford (83 OVR)

GK Jordan Pickford (83 OVR) LCB: CB Stefan Savic (84 OVR)

CB Stefan Savic (84 OVR) RCB: CB Felipe (84 OVR)

CB Felipe (84 OVR) RB: TOTW RM Ludovic Blas (84 OVR)

TOTW RM Ludovic Blas (84 OVR) GK: GK Sergio Asenjo (83 OVR)

This challenge will expire on January 14.