FIFA 22: How to complete POTM Trent Alexander-Arnold SBC – Requirements and solutions
Third time’s a charm.
On December 10, EA Sports and FIFA 22 announced that Liverpool back Trent Alexander-Arnold received the Premier League Player of the Month award for November. One week later, a new 89 OVR card of TAA was made available via a SBC, and that might sound quite familiar to many FUT users. This is the third 89 OVR item of Alexander-Arnold in FUT 22. Still, this card should have some value, and here’s what you need to do in order to get it.
How to complete POTM Alexander-Arnold SBC
To complete this SBC, FIFA players will need to complete two different lineups. Each has its own unique set of requirements.
The requirements are as follows:
Liverpool
- Starting players – 11
- Liverpool players – Min. 1
- Team of the Week players – Min. 1
- Team Overall Rating – Min. 83
- Team Chemistry – Min. 75
- Reward – Small Electrum Players Pack
Premier League
- Starting players – 11
- Premier League players – Min. 1
- Team of the Week players – Min. 1
- Team Overall Rating – Min. 84
- Team Chemistry – Min. 70
- Reward – Small Prime Gold Players Pack
Solutions
This SBC, in total, will cost around 75,000 Coins. Here’s a look at some potential solutions:
Liverpool
- ST: ST Alvaro Morata (83 OVR)
- LW: LW Robin Gosens (83 OVR)
- RW: RW Marco Asensio (83 OVR)
- LCM: CM Adrian Rabiot (81 OVR)
- MCM: CM Arthur (83 OVR)
- RCM: CM Mikel Merino (83 OVR)
- LB: LB Alex Sandro (83 OVR)
- LCB: CB Francesco Acerbi (83 OVR)
- RCB: CB Joel Matip (83 OVR)
- RB: TOTW RM Ludovic Blas (84 OVR)
- GK: GK Mike Maignan (84 OVR)
Premier League
- LST: ST Iago Aspas (84 OVR)
- RST: ST Antoine Griezmann (84 OVR)
- LM: LM Thomas Lemar (83 OVR)
- RM: RW Marco Asensio (83 OVR)
- LCM: CM Mikel Merino (83 OVR)
- RCM: CAM Alejandro Gomez (85 OVR)
- LB: GK Jordan Pickford (83 OVR)
- LCB: CB Stefan Savic (84 OVR)
- RCB: CB Felipe (84 OVR)
- RB: TOTW RM Ludovic Blas (84 OVR)
- GK: GK Sergio Asenjo (83 OVR)
This challenge will expire on January 14.