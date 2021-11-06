FIFA 22: How to complete Rulebreakers Dani Parejo SBC – requirements and solutions
The best version of Parejo ever?
Rulebreakers is the promo where EA Sports and the FIFA 22 team can completely change how a player functions in-game by giving them massive boosts in key areas. The Dani Parejo card they dropped into Squad Building Challenges (SBCs) on November 6 is maybe the best example of this. They’ve given the elder statesman an eye-watering +37 to his pace stat, making him one of the best versions of Parejo we’ve ever seen in FUT. Want to add him to your LaLiga squad? Let’s look at how to do so.
FIFA 22: How to complete Rulebreakers Dani Parejo SBC
To complete this SBC, FIFA 22 players will need to finish two separate segments. Both come with their own set of unique requirements to keep in mind while you’re constructing the team. Here are the requirements:
Rulebreakers
- Starting players – 11
- Rulebreakers players – Min.1
- Team Overall Rating – Min. 83
- Team Chemistry – Min. 75
- Reward – Premium Electrum Players Pack
LaLiga
- Starting players – 11
- LaLiga Santander players – Min. 1
- Team of the Week players – Min. 1
- Team Overall Rating – Min. 85
- Team Chemistry – Min. 65
Solutions
This version of Parejo is incredibly solid for LaLiga teams. With an Engine chem style, he becomes a destructive force in the midfield. And he’ll only run you around 85,000 coins. If he fits your team, he’s basically a must-do at this point in the game. Here are some solutions to help you out.
Rulebreakers
- ST: ST Richarlison (82 OVR)
- LM: LW Diogo Jota (82 OVR)
- CAM: CAM James Maddison (82 OVR)
- RM: ST Raul Jimenez (83 OVR)
- CDM: CDM Fernandinho (83 OVR)
- CDM: CM Ruben Neves (82 OVR)
- LB: LB Ben Chilwell (82 OVR)
- CB: CB Joel Matip (83 OVR)
- CB: CB Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg (83 OVR)
- RB: GK Rulebreakers Anthony Lopes (85 OVR)
- GK: GK Fabianski (82 OVR)
LaLiga
- LW: RW Hakim Ziyech (84 OVR)
- ST: ST Jamie Vardy (86 OVR)
- RW: ST Edinson Cavani (85 OVR)
- CM: CB Harry Maguire (84 OVR)
- CM: CDM Wilfred Ndidi (85 OVR)
- CDM: CM Jorginho (85 OVR)
- LB: LM TOTW Emile Smith Rowe (84 OVR)
- CB: CB Thiago Silva (85 OVR)
- CB: CB Azpilicueta (83 OVR)
- RB: LW Eden Hazard (85 OVR)
- GK: GK Kasper Schmeichel (85 OVR)
This challenge is set to expire on November 13.