FIFA 22: How to complete Rulebreakers Dani Parejo SBC – requirements and solutions

Rulebreakers is the promo where EA Sports and the FIFA 22 team can completely change how a player functions in-game by giving them massive boosts in key areas. The Dani Parejo card they dropped into Squad Building Challenges (SBCs) on November 6 is maybe the best example of this. They’ve given the elder statesman an eye-watering +37 to his pace stat, making him one of the best versions of Parejo we’ve ever seen in FUT. Want to add him to your LaLiga squad? Let’s look at how to do so.

FIFA 22: How to complete Rulebreakers Dani Parejo SBC

Screenshot by Gamepur

To complete this SBC, FIFA 22 players will need to finish two separate segments. Both come with their own set of unique requirements to keep in mind while you’re constructing the team. Here are the requirements:

Rulebreakers

Starting players – 11

Rulebreakers players – Min.1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 83

Team Chemistry – Min. 75

Reward – Premium Electrum Players Pack

LaLiga

Starting players – 11

LaLiga Santander players – Min. 1

Team of the Week players – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 85

Team Chemistry – Min. 65

Solutions

This version of Parejo is incredibly solid for LaLiga teams. With an Engine chem style, he becomes a destructive force in the midfield. And he’ll only run you around 85,000 coins. If he fits your team, he’s basically a must-do at this point in the game. Here are some solutions to help you out.

Rulebreakers

ST : ST Richarlison (82 OVR)

: ST Richarlison (82 OVR) LM : LW Diogo Jota (82 OVR)

: LW Diogo Jota (82 OVR) CAM : CAM James Maddison (82 OVR)

: CAM James Maddison (82 OVR) RM : ST Raul Jimenez (83 OVR)

: ST Raul Jimenez (83 OVR) CDM : CDM Fernandinho (83 OVR)

: CDM Fernandinho (83 OVR) CDM : CM Ruben Neves (82 OVR)

: CM Ruben Neves (82 OVR) LB : LB Ben Chilwell (82 OVR)

: LB Ben Chilwell (82 OVR) CB : CB Joel Matip (83 OVR)

: CB Joel Matip (83 OVR) CB : CB Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg (83 OVR)

: CB Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg (83 OVR) RB : GK Rulebreakers Anthony Lopes (85 OVR)

: GK Rulebreakers Anthony Lopes (85 OVR) GK: GK Fabianski (82 OVR)

LaLiga

LW : RW Hakim Ziyech (84 OVR)

: RW Hakim Ziyech (84 OVR) ST : ST Jamie Vardy (86 OVR)

: ST Jamie Vardy (86 OVR) RW : ST Edinson Cavani (85 OVR)

: ST Edinson Cavani (85 OVR) CM : CB Harry Maguire (84 OVR)

: CB Harry Maguire (84 OVR) CM : CDM Wilfred Ndidi (85 OVR)

: CDM Wilfred Ndidi (85 OVR) CDM : CM Jorginho (85 OVR)

: CM Jorginho (85 OVR) LB : LM TOTW Emile Smith Rowe (84 OVR)

: LM TOTW Emile Smith Rowe (84 OVR) CB : CB Thiago Silva (85 OVR)

: CB Thiago Silva (85 OVR) CB : CB Azpilicueta (83 OVR)

: CB Azpilicueta (83 OVR) RB : LW Eden Hazard (85 OVR)

: LW Eden Hazard (85 OVR) GK: GK Kasper Schmeichel (85 OVR)

This challenge is set to expire on November 13.