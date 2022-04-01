FIFA 22: How to complete Showdown Andriy Yarmolenko Objectives challenge

On April 1, EA Sports and the FIFA 22 team gave players a new Showdown Series. This ongoing promo will put two cards up against each other whose teams are about to play in real life. Depending on how the real-life contest goes, the in-game cards can get a +1 or +2 upgrade. The +1 comes from a draw, while a real-world win gets you a +2. One of these Showdown cards was dropped into Objectives and it’s West Ham CAM Andriy Yarmolenko. Let’s take a look at how to add him to your club.

To unlock Yarmolenko, you’ll need to complete four different Objectives in the Live FUT: Friendly: Premier League Liaisons. This is a friendly challenge that has no bearing on your club record and requires you to play with a full Premier League squad — including subs. Here are the Objectives you’ll need to complete:

Through Talent – Assist 3 goals with Through Balls in the Live FUT Friendly: Premier League (reward is 300 XP and 75+ Rated Rare Player Pack (Untradeable))

– Assist 3 goals with Through Balls in the Live FUT Friendly: Premier League (reward is 300 XP and 75+ Rated Rare Player Pack (Untradeable)) Long Shots – Score 2 Outside the Box goals in the Live FUT Friendly: Premier League (reward is 300 XP and Gold Pack (Untradeable))

– Score 2 Outside the Box goals in the Live FUT Friendly: Premier League (reward is 300 XP and Gold Pack (Untradeable)) Winning Ways – Win 4 matches in the Live FUT Friendly: Premier League (reward is 300 XP and Small Electrum Players Pack (Untradeable))

– Win 4 matches in the Live FUT Friendly: Premier League (reward is 300 XP and Small Electrum Players Pack (Untradeable)) Showdown Scoring – Score using a player with min. 4* Weak Foot in 8 separate matches in the Live FUT Friendly: Premier League (reward is 300 XP and Premium Gold Pack (Untradeable))

Players who complete all four will receive 300 XP and the 88 OVR Andriy Yarmolenko.

This challenge expires on April 7.