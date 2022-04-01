FIFA 22: How to complete Showdown Marcelo Brozovic SBC – Requirements and solutions

April 1 brought a new Showdown Series to FIFA 22. This ongoing promo will put two cards up against each other whose teams are about to play in real life. Depending on how the real-life contest goes, the in-game cards can get a +1 or +2 upgrade. The +1 comes from a draw, while a real-world win gets you a +2. One of these Showdown cards was dropped into Squad Building Challenges and it’s Inter CDM Marcelo Brozovic. Let’s take a look at how to add him to your club.

How to complete Showdown Marcelo Brozovic SBC

Screenshot by Gamepur

To complete this SBC, FIFA players will need to complete two different starting lineups. You’ll need to keep specific requirements in mind for each. They are as follows:

Tactical Emulation

Starting players – 11

Inter players – Min. 1

Team of the Week players – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 83

Team Chemistry – Min. 70

Reward – Small Rare Mixed Players Pack

Serie A TIM

Starting players – 11

Serie A TIM – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 86

Team Chemistry – Min. 60

Reward -Prime Electrum Players Pack

Solutions

This SBC will cost you right around 150,000 Coins. Over the last month, Juventus has been getting better results than Inter in league play, but this game is as close to a push as you’ll get. He does have Med/Med work rates, which more competitive players might not like, but he’s definitely not a bad CDM. Here are a few solutions if you want to complete him.

Tactical Emulation

ST : ST Isak (82 OVR)

: ST Isak (82 OVR) ST : ST TOTW Gareth Bale (84 OVR)

: ST TOTW Gareth Bale (84 OVR) CAM : CAM Isco (82 OVR)

: CAM Isco (82 OVR) LM : LM Robin Gosens (83 OVR)

: LM Robin Gosens (83 OVR) CDM : CB Clement Lenglet (82 OVR)

: CB Clement Lenglet (82 OVR) CDM : CM Rodrigo De Paul (82 OVR)

: CM Rodrigo De Paul (82 OVR) RM : RW Portu (82 OVR)

: RW Portu (82 OVR) CB : LW Dusan Tadic (84 OVR)

: LW Dusan Tadic (84 OVR) CB : CB Stefan Savic (84 OVR)

: CB Stefan Savic (84 OVR) CB : CB Gabriel Paulista (82 OVR)

: CB Gabriel Paulista (82 OVR) GK: GK Unai Simon (82 OVR)

Serie A TIM

ST : CF Dries Mertens (84 OVR)

: CF Dries Mertens (84 OVR) ST : CF Josip Ilicic (84 OVR)

: CF Josip Ilicic (84 OVR) CAM : CM Paul Pogba (87 OVR)

: CM Paul Pogba (87 OVR) CM : CM Luka Modric (87 OVR)

: CM Luka Modric (87 OVR) CM : RM Jadon Sancho (87 OVR)

: RM Jadon Sancho (87 OVR) CDM : CM Marcos Llorente (86 OVR)

: CM Marcos Llorente (86 OVR) LB : LW Dusan Tadic (84 OVR)

: LW Dusan Tadic (84 OVR) CB : CB Jose Gimenez (84 OVR)

: CB Jose Gimenez (84 OVR) CB : CB Stefan Savic (84 OVR)

: CB Stefan Savic (84 OVR) RB : RB Trent Alexander-Arnold (87 OVR)

: RB Trent Alexander-Arnold (87 OVR) GK: CB Felipe (84 OVR)

This challenge will expire on April 3.