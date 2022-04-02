FIFA 22: How to complete Showdown Martin Braithwaite SBC – Requirements and solutions

On April 2, EA Sports and the FIFA 22 team continued the ongoing Showdown Series in FIFA 22. This promo puts two cards up against each other whose teams are about to play in real life. Depending on how the real-life contest goes, the in-game cards can get a +1 or +2 upgrade. The +1 comes from a draw, while a real-world win gets you a +2. One of these Showdown cards was dropped into Squad Building Challenges and it’s Barcelona ST Martin Braithwaite. Let’s take a look at how to add him to your club.

How to complete Showdown Martin Braithwaite SBC

Screenshot by Gamepur

To complete this SBC, FIFA players will need to complete two different starting lineups. Each has its own set of requirements to keep in mind. Here they both are:

Tactical Emulation

Starting players – 11

FC Barcelona players – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 85

Team Chemistry – Min. 60

Reward -Premium Mixed Players Pack

LaLiga

Starting players – 11

LaLiga Santander players – Min. 1

Team of the Week players – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 86

Team Chemistry – Min. 50

Reward – Rare Electrum Players Pack

Solutions

Currently, this SBC is going to run you right around 225,000 Coins. That’s not cheap for a player that you almost have to link with other LaLiga players (though he does have a cheeky Premier League link to fellow Dane Christian Eriksen). That said, Barcelona has been on form lately, so you have to like their chances over Sevilla. Here are some solutions to help you out if you decide to complete this SBC.

Tactical Emulation

LW : LW Eden Hazard (85 OVR)

: LW Eden Hazard (85 OVR) ST : ST Gerard Moreno (86 OVR)

: ST Gerard Moreno (86 OVR) RW : ST Iago Aspas (84 OVR)

: ST Iago Aspas (84 OVR) CM : LM Thomas Lemar (83 OVR)

: LM Thomas Lemar (83 OVR) CM : CM Parejo (85 OVR)

: CM Parejo (85 OVR) CM : CDM Sergio Busquets (85 OVR)

: CDM Sergio Busquets (85 OVR) LB : LM Yannick Carrasco (84 OVR)

: LM Yannick Carrasco (84 OVR) CB : CF Joao Felix (83 OVR)

: CF Joao Felix (83 OVR) CB : CB David Alaba (84 OVR)

: CB David Alaba (84 OVR) RB : LWB Angelino (83 OVR)

: LWB Angelino (83 OVR) GK: GK Yann Sommer (85 OVR)

LaLiga

ST : ST TOTW Steven Bergwijn (85 OVR)

: ST TOTW Steven Bergwijn (85 OVR) LM : LW Oyarzabal (85 OVR)

: LW Oyarzabal (85 OVR) CM : CDM Sergio Busquets (86 OVR)

: CDM Sergio Busquets (86 OVR) CM : CM Toni Kroos (88 OVR)

: CM Toni Kroos (88 OVR) RM : LW Eden Hazard (85 OVR)

: LW Eden Hazard (85 OVR) CDM : CM Parejo (86 OVR)

: CM Parejo (86 OVR) LB : ST Iago Aspas (84 OVR)

: ST Iago Aspas (84 OVR) CB : CB Stefan Savic (84 OVR)

: CB Stefan Savic (84 OVR) CB : CB David Alaba (84 OVR)

: CB David Alaba (84 OVR) RB : LW Dusan Tadic (84 OVR)

: LW Dusan Tadic (84 OVR) GK: ST Erling Haaland (88 OVR)

This challenge expires on April 3.