FIFA 22: How to complete Showdown Martin Braithwaite SBC – Requirements and solutions
The Danish striker is ready for a showdown.
On April 2, EA Sports and the FIFA 22 team continued the ongoing Showdown Series in FIFA 22. This promo puts two cards up against each other whose teams are about to play in real life. Depending on how the real-life contest goes, the in-game cards can get a +1 or +2 upgrade. The +1 comes from a draw, while a real-world win gets you a +2. One of these Showdown cards was dropped into Squad Building Challenges and it’s Barcelona ST Martin Braithwaite. Let’s take a look at how to add him to your club.
How to complete Showdown Martin Braithwaite SBC
To complete this SBC, FIFA players will need to complete two different starting lineups. Each has its own set of requirements to keep in mind. Here they both are:
Tactical Emulation
- Starting players – 11
- FC Barcelona players – Min. 1
- Team Overall Rating – Min. 85
- Team Chemistry – Min. 60
- Reward -Premium Mixed Players Pack
LaLiga
- Starting players – 11
- LaLiga Santander players – Min. 1
- Team of the Week players – Min. 1
- Team Overall Rating – Min. 86
- Team Chemistry – Min. 50
- Reward – Rare Electrum Players Pack
Solutions
Currently, this SBC is going to run you right around 225,000 Coins. That’s not cheap for a player that you almost have to link with other LaLiga players (though he does have a cheeky Premier League link to fellow Dane Christian Eriksen). That said, Barcelona has been on form lately, so you have to like their chances over Sevilla. Here are some solutions to help you out if you decide to complete this SBC.
Tactical Emulation
- LW: LW Eden Hazard (85 OVR)
- ST: ST Gerard Moreno (86 OVR)
- RW: ST Iago Aspas (84 OVR)
- CM: LM Thomas Lemar (83 OVR)
- CM: CM Parejo (85 OVR)
- CM: CDM Sergio Busquets (85 OVR)
- LB: LM Yannick Carrasco (84 OVR)
- CB: CF Joao Felix (83 OVR)
- CB: CB David Alaba (84 OVR)
- RB: LWB Angelino (83 OVR)
- GK: GK Yann Sommer (85 OVR)
LaLiga
- ST: ST TOTW Steven Bergwijn (85 OVR)
- LM: LW Oyarzabal (85 OVR)
- CM: CDM Sergio Busquets (86 OVR)
- CM: CM Toni Kroos (88 OVR)
- RM: LW Eden Hazard (85 OVR)
- CDM: CM Parejo (86 OVR)
- LB: ST Iago Aspas (84 OVR)
- CB: CB Stefan Savic (84 OVR)
- CB: CB David Alaba (84 OVR)
- RB: LW Dusan Tadic (84 OVR)
- GK: ST Erling Haaland (88 OVR)
This challenge expires on April 3.