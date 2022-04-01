FIFA 22: How to complete Showdown Thiago Mendes Objectives challenge

April 1 brought a new Showdown Series to FIFA 22. This ongoing promo will put two cards up against each other whose teams are about to play in real life. Depending on how the real-life contest goes, the in-game cards can get a +1 or +2 upgrade. The +1 comes from a draw, while a real-world win gets you a +2. One of these Showdown cards was dropped into Objectives and it’s Lyon CDM Thiago Mendes. Let’s take a look at how to add him to your club.

Screenshot by Gamepur

To unlock Mendes, you’ll need to complete four different Objectives in the Live FUT: Friendly: Ligue 1 Liaisons. This is a friendly challenge that has no bearing on your club record and requires you to play with a full Ligue 1 squad — including subs. Here are the Objectives you’ll need to complete:

Crossing Lanes – Assist 2 goals with Crosses in the Live FUT Friendly: Ligue 1 Liaisons (reward is 300 XP and 75+ Rated Rare Player Pack (Untradeable))

Long Shots – Score 2 Outside the Box goals in the Live FUT Friendly: Ligue 1 Liaisons (reward is 300 XP and Gold Pack (Untradeable))

Winning Ways – Win 4 matches in the Live FUT Friendly: Ligue 1 Liaisons (reward is 300 XP and Small Electrum Players Pack (Untradeable))

Showdown Scoring – Score using a player with min. 4* Weak Foot in 8 separate matches in the Live FUT Friendly: Ligue 1 Liaisons (reward is 300 XP and Premium Gold Pack (Untradeable))

Players who complete all four will receive 300 XP and the 88 OVR Thiago Mendes card.

This challenge expires on April 7.