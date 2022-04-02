FIFA 22: How to complete Showdown Wout Weghorst SBC – Requirements and solutions
A 6’6″ beast is ready to dominate your set pieces.
On April 2, EA Sports and the FIFA 22 team continued the ongoing Showdown Series in FIFA 22. This promo puts two cards up against each other whose teams are about to play in real life. Depending on how the real-life contest goes, the in-game cards can get a +1 or +2 upgrade. The +1 comes from a draw, while a real-world win gets you a +2. One of these Showdown cards was dropped into Squad Building Challenges and it’s Burnley ST Wout Weghorst. Let’s take a look at how to add him to your club.
How to complete Showdown Wout Weghorst SBC
To complete this SBC, players will need to complete two different starting lineups. Both of these have specific requirements to keep in mind as you build them. Here they both are:
National Duty
- Starting players – 11
- Netherlands players – Min. 1
- Team of the Week players – Min. 1
- Team Overall Rating – Min. 85
- Team Chemistry – Min. 65
- Reward – Jumbo Premium Gold Pack
Premier League
- Starting players – 11
- Premier League players – Min. 1
- Team Overall Rating – Min. 87
- Team Chemistry – Min. 50
- Reward -Rare Electrum Players Pack
Solutions
This SBC set is sitting at just over 300,000 Coins. That’s a steep price, but Weghorst is 6’6″. Having that available when you line up for a corner kick is borderline terrifying. Here are a few solutions to help get him into your club.
National Duty
- LF: LW Jack Grealish (84 OVR)
- ST: ST Romelu Lukaku (88 OVR)
- RF: RW Hakim Ziyech (84 OVR)
- CM: CM Thomas Partey (83 OVR)
- CM: CDM Wilfried Ndidi (84 OVR)
- CM: ST Raul Jimenez (83 OVR)
- LB: LM Robin Gosens (83 OVR)
- CB: CB Matthias de Ligt (84 OVR)
- CB: CB Simon Kjaer (83 OVR)
- RB: RM TOTW Otavio (86 OVR)
- GK: GK Mike Maignan (84 OVR)
Premier League
- ST: ST Romelu Lukaku (88 OVR)
- ST: ST Iago Aspas (84 OVR)
- LM: LW Raheem Sterling (88 OVR)
- CDM: CAM Bruno Fernandes (88 OVR)
- CDM: CM Toni Kroos (88 OVR)
- RM: LW Oyarzabal (85 OVR)
- LB: RW Hakim Ziyech (84 OVR)
- CB: CB Thiago Silva (85 OVR)
- CB: CB David Alaba (84 OVR)
- RB: CAM Thomas Muller (87 OVR)
- GK: GK Wojciech Szczesny (87 OVR)
This challenge expires on April 6.