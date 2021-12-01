FIFA 22: How to complete Shunsuke Nakamura and Kazuyoshi Miura Moments Duo SBC – Requirements and solutions
A two for one, sort of.
EA Sports and the FIFA 22 team released a new Moments Squad Building Challenge, but with a twist. This is a Duo SBC, meaning that two player items are up for grabs. FIFA users can now attempt to acquire an 85 OVR card of Japanese striker Kazuyoshi Miura, and an 87 OVR item of midfielder Shunsuke Nakamura. So, what do you need to complete this SBC? Let’s go over the details.
How to complete Nakamura and Miura Moments Duo SBC
To complete this SBC, FIFA players will need to complete just two lineups, one for Nakamura and one for Miura. Complete the lineup that corresponds with the player, and you will receive the upgraded card for that individual.
These lineups must meet the following requirements:
Kazuyoshi Miura
- Starting players – 11
- Team Overall Rating – Min. 83
- Team Chemistry – Min. 75
Shunsuke Nakamura
- Starting players – 11
- Team Overall Rating – Min. 84
- Team Chemistry – Min. 70
Solutions
Here’s a look at potential solutions:
Miura
- ST: ST Alexander Isak (82 OVR)
- LM: LW Lucas Ocampos (83 OVR)
- RM: RW Portu (82 OVR)
- CAM: CF Joao Felix (83 OVR)
- LCDM: CM Ivan Rakitic (82 OVR)
- RCDM: RM Gareth Bale (82 OVR)
- LB: LM Thomas Lemar (83 OVR)
- LCB: CB Mario Hermoso (82 OVR)
- RCB: CB Gerard Pique (84 OVR)
- RB: CB Harry Maguire (84 OVR)
- GK: GK Unai Simon (82 OVR)
Nakumura
- LST: CF Josip Ilicic (84 OVR)
- RST: ST Duvan Zapata (83 OVR)
- CAM: CF Dries Mertens (84 OVR)
- LCM: CM Ruben Neves (82 OVR)
- MCM: CM Youri Tielemans (84 OVR)
- RCDM: CF Roberto Firmino (85 OVR)
- LB: LW Jack Grealish (84 OVR)
- LCB: CB Harry Maguire (84 OVR)
- RCB: CB Joel Matip (83 OVR)
- RB: RW Carlos Vela (83 OVR)
- GK: GK Emiliano Martinez (84 OVR)
This challenge will expire on December 8.