FIFA 22: How to complete Shunsuke Nakamura and Kazuyoshi Miura Moments Duo SBC – Requirements and solutions

EA Sports and the FIFA 22 team released a new Moments Squad Building Challenge, but with a twist. This is a Duo SBC, meaning that two player items are up for grabs. FIFA users can now attempt to acquire an 85 OVR card of Japanese striker Kazuyoshi Miura, and an 87 OVR item of midfielder Shunsuke Nakamura. So, what do you need to complete this SBC? Let’s go over the details.

How to complete Nakamura and Miura Moments Duo SBC

To complete this SBC, FIFA players will need to complete just two lineups, one for Nakamura and one for Miura. Complete the lineup that corresponds with the player, and you will receive the upgraded card for that individual.

These lineups must meet the following requirements:

Kazuyoshi Miura

Starting players – 11

Team Overall Rating – Min. 83

Team Chemistry – Min. 75

Shunsuke Nakamura

Starting players – 11

Team Overall Rating – Min. 84

Team Chemistry – Min. 70

Solutions

Here’s a look at potential solutions:

Miura

ST: ST Alexander Isak (82 OVR)

ST Alexander Isak (82 OVR) LM: LW Lucas Ocampos (83 OVR)

LW Lucas Ocampos (83 OVR) RM: RW Portu (82 OVR)

RW Portu (82 OVR) CAM: CF Joao Felix (83 OVR)

CF Joao Felix (83 OVR) LCDM: CM Ivan Rakitic (82 OVR)

CM Ivan Rakitic (82 OVR) RCDM: RM Gareth Bale (82 OVR)

RM Gareth Bale (82 OVR) LB: LM Thomas Lemar (83 OVR)

LM Thomas Lemar (83 OVR) LCB: CB Mario Hermoso (82 OVR)

CB Mario Hermoso (82 OVR) RCB: CB Gerard Pique (84 OVR)

CB Gerard Pique (84 OVR) RB: CB Harry Maguire (84 OVR)

CB Harry Maguire (84 OVR) GK: GK Unai Simon (82 OVR)

Nakumura

LST: CF Josip Ilicic (84 OVR)

CF Josip Ilicic (84 OVR) RST: ST Duvan Zapata (83 OVR)

ST Duvan Zapata (83 OVR) CAM: CF Dries Mertens (84 OVR)

CF Dries Mertens (84 OVR) LCM: CM Ruben Neves (82 OVR)

CM Ruben Neves (82 OVR) MCM: CM Youri Tielemans (84 OVR)

CM Youri Tielemans (84 OVR) RCDM: CF Roberto Firmino (85 OVR)

CF Roberto Firmino (85 OVR) LB: LW Jack Grealish (84 OVR)

LW Jack Grealish (84 OVR) LCB: CB Harry Maguire (84 OVR)

CB Harry Maguire (84 OVR) RCB: CB Joel Matip (83 OVR)

CB Joel Matip (83 OVR) RB: RW Carlos Vela (83 OVR)

RW Carlos Vela (83 OVR) GK: GK Emiliano Martinez (84 OVR)

This challenge will expire on December 8.