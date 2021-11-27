FIFA 22: How to complete Signature Signings Baku Objectives challenge

As part of its Black Friday celebration, EA Sports released a new promo called Signature Signings. The promo team includes players like Kevin de Bruyne and Ben Yedder in packs, but players looking to upgrade their team through gameplay also have a new Objective player to work toward. This time, it’s none other than Wolfburg’s winger Ridle Baku. Let’s look at how to get him into your club.

Screenshot by Gamepur

To unlock Baku, players will need to complete four different objectives. Fortunately for this set, you don’t need to hop into a specific friendly mode. Instead, you can play in either Squad Battles or Rivals and work through the objectives. Here they all are:

Attacking Intent – Score 15 goals using Bundesliga players in Squad Battles on min. Professional or Rivals (Reward: 75+ Rated Rare Player Pack and 300 XP)

– Score 15 goals using Bundesliga players in Squad Battles on min. Professional or Rivals (Reward: 75+ Rated Rare Player Pack and 300 XP) Consistent Form – Score using German players in 11 seperate Squad Battles matches on min. Professional or Rivals (Reward: Two Players Pack and 300 XP)

– Score using German players in 11 seperate Squad Battles matches on min. Professional or Rivals (Reward: Two Players Pack and 300 XP) Brilliant Bundesliga – Win seven matches with min. six players from the Bundesliga within your starting squad in Squad Battles on min. Professional or Rivals (Reward: Gold Pack and 300 XP)

– Win seven matches with min. six players from the Bundesliga within your starting squad in Squad Battles on min. Professional or Rivals (Reward: Gold Pack and 300 XP) Link Up Play – Assist seven goals using defenders in Squad Battles matches on min. Professional or Rivals (Reward: Small Electrum Players Pack and 300 XP)

As you can see, these aren’t too tough to do. We recommend first focusing on winning the seven matches with six Bundesliga players in your lineup. Once you finish those games, you can easily start working on other objectives (for example, any of the Squad Foundations you haven’t finished) while subbing in German or Bundesliga players to finish the final three.

Players who complete all four objectives will get the 85 OVR Signature Signings Baku and 300 XP.

This Objective expires on December 3.