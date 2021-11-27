FIFA 22: How to complete Signature Signings Gelson Martins SBC – Requirements and solutions
The AS Monaco winger has the speed you need.
FIFA 22 is celebrating FIFA 22 by giving players a brand new promo full of great players. One of the players in the Signature Signings promo is Gelson Martins, who you can pick up in Squad Building Challenges (SBCs). The Monaco winger will be incredibly rapid down the wings. And, if you’re lucky enough to have either Ben Yedder or Renato Sanches from the Signature Signings promo, you’ll have some great links to work with. Here’s how to add him to your club.
How to complete Signature Signings Gelson Martins SBC
FIFA players will need to complete three different SBC segments to finish Martins. Each of these comes with its own set of requirements you’ll need to keep in mind as you complete them. Here they are:
Portugal
- Starting player – 11
- Portugal players – Min. 1
- Team of the Week players – Min. 1
- Team Overall Rating – Min. 82
- Team Chemistry – Min. 80
- Reward – Small Electrum Players
Ligue 1
- Starting players – 11
- Ligue 1 Uber Eats players – Min. 1
- Signature Signings players – Min. 1
- Team Overall Rating – Min. 83
- Team Chemistry – Min. 70
- Reward – Small Rare Mixed Players Pack
Top Form
- Starting players – 11
- Team of the Week – Min. 1
- Team Overall Rating – Min. 85
- Team Chemistry – Min. 65
- Reward – Small Rare Gold Players Pack
Solutions
Considering how many strong attacking options are in Ligue 1 this season, Martins is certainly worth the 150,000 coins asking price. Not only does the Signature Signings promo have several great options to link him in, but you’ll also have access to Kylian Mbappe and Neymar if you can afford them. Here are some solutions to help you finish this SBC.
Portugal
- LW: LM Thorgan Hazard (82 OVR)
- ST: ST Donyell Malen (80 OVR)
- RW: RM TOTW Romain Faivre (81 OVR)
- CM: CAM Julian Brandt (81 OVR)
- CM: CDM Maximillian Arnold (81 OVR)
- CM: CAM Christopher Nkunku (81 OVR)
- LB: LWB Angelino (83 OVR)
- CB: CB Nicolas Sule (82 OVR)
- CB: CB Matthias Ginter (84 OVR)
- RB: RWB Nordi Mukiele (81 OVR)
- GK: LW Nani (81 OVR)
Ligue 1
- ST: ST Kevin Volland (83 OVR)
- LM: LW Christian Pulisic (82 OVR)
- CAM: CM Pizzi (81 OVR)
- RM: RW Signature Signings Marcus Edwards (84 OVR)
- CDM: CDM Fernandinho (83 OVR)
- CDM: CDM Palhinha (82 OVR)
- LB: CB Antonio Rudiger (83 OVR)
- CB: CB John Stones (83 OVR)
- CB: CB Azpilicueta (83 OVR)
- RB: CB Sebastian Coates (83 OVR)
- GK: GK Lukasz Fabianski (82 OVR)
Top Form
- ST: ST Duvan Zapata (83 OVR)
- ST: CF Josip Illicic (84 OVR)
- CAM: CF Dries Mertens (84 OVR)
- LM: LW Lorenzo Insigne (86 OVR)
- RM: RW Marco Asensio (83 OVR)
- CDM: CAM Kai Havertz (84 OVR)
- LB: LM Robin Gosens (83 OVR)
- CB: GK TOTW Kevin Trapp (86 OVR)
- CB: CB Mats Hummels (86 OVR)
- RB: LW Oyarzabal (85 OVR)
- GK: GK Peter Gulacsi (85 OVR)
This challenge expires on December 4.