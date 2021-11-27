FIFA 22: How to complete Signature Signings Gelson Martins SBC – Requirements and solutions

FIFA 22 is celebrating FIFA 22 by giving players a brand new promo full of great players. One of the players in the Signature Signings promo is Gelson Martins, who you can pick up in Squad Building Challenges (SBCs). The Monaco winger will be incredibly rapid down the wings. And, if you’re lucky enough to have either Ben Yedder or Renato Sanches from the Signature Signings promo, you’ll have some great links to work with. Here’s how to add him to your club.

How to complete Signature Signings Gelson Martins SBC

Screenshot by Gamepur

FIFA players will need to complete three different SBC segments to finish Martins. Each of these comes with its own set of requirements you’ll need to keep in mind as you complete them. Here they are:

Portugal

Starting player – 11

Portugal players – Min. 1

Team of the Week players – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 82

Team Chemistry – Min. 80

Reward – Small Electrum Players

Ligue 1

Starting players – 11

Ligue 1 Uber Eats players – Min. 1

Signature Signings players – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 83

Team Chemistry – Min. 70

Reward – Small Rare Mixed Players Pack

Top Form

Starting players – 11

Team of the Week – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 85

Team Chemistry – Min. 65

Reward – Small Rare Gold Players Pack

Solutions

Considering how many strong attacking options are in Ligue 1 this season, Martins is certainly worth the 150,000 coins asking price. Not only does the Signature Signings promo have several great options to link him in, but you’ll also have access to Kylian Mbappe and Neymar if you can afford them. Here are some solutions to help you finish this SBC.

Portugal

LW : LM Thorgan Hazard (82 OVR)

: LM Thorgan Hazard (82 OVR) ST : ST Donyell Malen (80 OVR)

: ST Donyell Malen (80 OVR) RW : RM TOTW Romain Faivre (81 OVR)

: RM TOTW Romain Faivre (81 OVR) CM : CAM Julian Brandt (81 OVR)

: CAM Julian Brandt (81 OVR) CM : CDM Maximillian Arnold (81 OVR)

: CDM Maximillian Arnold (81 OVR) CM : CAM Christopher Nkunku (81 OVR)

: CAM Christopher Nkunku (81 OVR) LB : LWB Angelino (83 OVR)

: LWB Angelino (83 OVR) CB : CB Nicolas Sule (82 OVR)

: CB Nicolas Sule (82 OVR) CB : CB Matthias Ginter (84 OVR)

: CB Matthias Ginter (84 OVR) RB : RWB Nordi Mukiele (81 OVR)

: RWB Nordi Mukiele (81 OVR) GK: LW Nani (81 OVR)

Ligue 1

ST : ST Kevin Volland (83 OVR)

: ST Kevin Volland (83 OVR) LM : LW Christian Pulisic (82 OVR)

: LW Christian Pulisic (82 OVR) CAM : CM Pizzi (81 OVR)

: CM Pizzi (81 OVR) RM : RW Signature Signings Marcus Edwards (84 OVR)

: RW Signature Signings Marcus Edwards (84 OVR) CDM : CDM Fernandinho (83 OVR)

: CDM Fernandinho (83 OVR) CDM : CDM Palhinha (82 OVR)

: CDM Palhinha (82 OVR) LB : CB Antonio Rudiger (83 OVR)

: CB Antonio Rudiger (83 OVR) CB : CB John Stones (83 OVR)

: CB John Stones (83 OVR) CB : CB Azpilicueta (83 OVR)

: CB Azpilicueta (83 OVR) RB : CB Sebastian Coates (83 OVR)

: CB Sebastian Coates (83 OVR) GK: GK Lukasz Fabianski (82 OVR)

Top Form

ST : ST Duvan Zapata (83 OVR)

: ST Duvan Zapata (83 OVR) ST : CF Josip Illicic (84 OVR)

: CF Josip Illicic (84 OVR) CAM : CF Dries Mertens (84 OVR)

: CF Dries Mertens (84 OVR) LM : LW Lorenzo Insigne (86 OVR)

: LW Lorenzo Insigne (86 OVR) RM : RW Marco Asensio (83 OVR)

: RW Marco Asensio (83 OVR) CDM : CAM Kai Havertz (84 OVR)

: CAM Kai Havertz (84 OVR) LB : LM Robin Gosens (83 OVR)

: LM Robin Gosens (83 OVR) CB : GK TOTW Kevin Trapp (86 OVR)

: GK TOTW Kevin Trapp (86 OVR) CB : CB Mats Hummels (86 OVR)

: CB Mats Hummels (86 OVR) RB : LW Oyarzabal (85 OVR)

: LW Oyarzabal (85 OVR) GK: GK Peter Gulacsi (85 OVR)

This challenge expires on December 4.