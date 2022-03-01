FIFA 22: How to complete Silver Stars Podolski Objectives challenges

On March 1, EA Sports and the FIFA 22 team continued its Silver Stars promo with a brand-new player in Objectives. This go-around, it’s one of Germany’s most-capped players in the nation’s long history. Lukas Podolski’s best days might be behind him, but now FIFA players have the chance to earn a new 74 OVR version of him to take him back to his glory days in the Silver Lounge. Let’s look at how to get him into your club.

How to complete Silver Stars Podolski Objectives challenges

Screenshot by Gamepur

Much like with traditional Silver Stars challenges, FIFA players will need to complete three objectives. These objectives must be completed within the Live FUT Friendly: Silver Lounge. The Silver Lounge is a type of friendly — which has no bearing on your club record or contract status of your players — in which users must play with a team full of Silver cards, and just Silver cards.

To find the Live FUT Friendly: Silver Lounge:

Go to the FUT hub.

Scroll to ‘Play,’ and then select the Friendlies option.

Pick the Play Online tab, and locate the Silver Lounge.

Here are the objectives that must be completed this week for the Silver Stars Podolski:

Win four matches in the Live FUT Friendly: Silver Lounge (reward is 150 XP)

Score four volleys in the Live FUT Friendly: Silver Loung (reward in 150 XP)

Assist with a through ball in five separate matches in the Live FUT Friendly: Silver Lounge

Players who complete all three objectives will receive 150 XP and the 74 OVR Lukas Podolski Silver Stars card.

This challenge expires on March 8.