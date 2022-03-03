FIFA 22: How to complete Squad Foundations Hany Mukhtar SBC – Requirements and solutions

On March 3, EA Sports and the FIFA 22 team dropped a new set of Squad Foundations into Squad Building Challenges (SBCs) and Objectives. For this release, we’re going to the American MLS where you’ll find several fun players to add to your squad. One of these is Nashville’s Hany Mukhtar. The German CAM was part of the MLS Best XI in 2021 and is ready to continue pouring in goal contributions for the club this year. Let’s take a look at how to get him into your team.

How to complete Squad Foundations Hany Mukhtar SBC

Screenshot by Gamepur

To complete this SBC, FIFA players will need to complete just one lineup. As always, there are a few requirements to keep in mind. Here they are:

Starting players – 11

Germany players – Min. 1

Team of the Week players – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 84

Team Chemistry – Min. 65

Solution

This SBC is currently coming in at right around 60,000 Coins. That number should come down as people open packs when FUT Birthday kicks off on March 4, but it’s not too expensive either way. Here’s a solution if you need some assistance:

ST : ST Wout Weghorst (83 OVR)

: ST Wout Weghorst (83 OVR) LM : LM Filip Kostic (84 OVR)

: LM Filip Kostic (84 OVR) CM : CM Marcel Sabitzer (84 OVR)

: CM Marcel Sabitzer (84 OVR) CM : CDM Emile Hojbjerg (83 OVR)

: CDM Emile Hojbjerg (83 OVR) RM : RW Hakim Ziyech (84 OVR)

: RW Hakim Ziyech (84 OVR) CDM : CDM Axel Witsel (83 OVR)

: CDM Axel Witsel (83 OVR) LB : LWB Angelino (83 OVR)

: LWB Angelino (83 OVR) CB : LB Lucas Hernandez (83 OVR)

: LB Lucas Hernandez (83 OVR) CB : CB Matthias Ginter (84 OVR)

: CB Matthias Ginter (84 OVR) RB : ST TOTW Diego Simeone (86 OVR)

: ST TOTW Diego Simeone (86 OVR) GK: GK Lukas Hradecky (83 OVR)

This challenge expires on May 3.