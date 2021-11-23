FIFA 22: How to complete Squad Foundations Josh Laurent Objectives challenge

EA Sports and the FIFA 22 has filled the gap in between promos with new Squad Foundations challenges, which feature players from leagues that don’t get the same attention as the major associations. The EFL Championship gets its turn to shine, and so does Reading midfielder Josh Laurent. A new 86 OVR Squad Foundations item, featuring Laurent, is now available, and here’s how you can obtain it.

Screenshot by Gamepur

To complete this Objectives challenge, FIFA players will need to complete four objectives, all of this must be done in the Live FUT Friendly: Football Foundations. This Friendly mode can be found in the Friendlies section in the FUT Online play menu.

The objectives are as follows:

Sustained Finishing – Score using EFL Championship players in six separate matches in the Live FUT Friendly: Football Foundations, with min. seven EFL Championship players in your starting squad (reward is 75+ Rated Rare Player (Untradeable))

– Score using EFL Championship players in six separate matches in the Live FUT Friendly: Football Foundations, with min. seven EFL Championship players in your starting squad (reward is 75+ Rated Rare Player (Untradeable)) Championship Creator – Assist four goals using EFL Championship players in the Live FUT Friendly: Football Foundations, with min. seven EFL Championship players in your starting squad (reward is Two Players Pack (Untradeable))

– Assist four goals using EFL Championship players in the Live FUT Friendly: Football Foundations, with min. seven EFL Championship players in your starting squad (reward is Two Players Pack (Untradeable)) English Precision – Score six goals using English players in the Live FUT Friendly: Football Foundations, with min. seven EFL Championship players in your starting squad (reward is Gold Pack (Untradeable))

– Score six goals using English players in the Live FUT Friendly: Football Foundations, with min. seven EFL Championship players in your starting squad (reward is Gold Pack (Untradeable)) Four in Four – Win four matches in the Live FUT Friendly: Football Foundations, with min. seven EFL Championship players in your starting squad (reward is Small Electrum Players Pack (Untradeable))

The team requirements for the Football Foundations FUT Friendly are as follows:

Team Overall Rating – Max. 70

Players from same league – Min. 7

Bronze players – Exactly 0

89 or Higher OVR players – Exactly 0

The objectives for this challenge are much like the ones for the Milestone Mateus Uribe and Calvin Mac-Intosch ones. Since the overall squad max rating is 70, you’ll need to build a team that mostly consists of Silver EFL Championship players. Make sure to keep a close eye on chemistry, as this can help give your squad an advantage. And, since the third requirement needs English players, try using Silver English attackers, such as Grady Diagnana (74 OVR), Karlan Grant (72 OVR), or Jonson Clark-Harris (71 OVR).

This challenge is slated to expire on January 20, 2022.