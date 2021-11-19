FIFA 22: How to complete Squad Foundations Calvin Mac-Intosch Objectives challenge

The FIFA 22 team released a new Squad Foundations Objectives challenge on November 19. The prize for this challenge is an 86 OVR player item of Dutch defender Calvin Mac-Intosch. This challenge will involve grinding away at FUT Friendlies, but make sure to build the right squad. Otherwise, you might not be able to meet all of the objectives.

So, what are the objectives for this challenge? Let’s take a look.

Screenshot by Gamepur

To complete this Objectives challenge, FIFA players will need to complete four objectives, all of this must be done in the Live FUT Friendly: Football Foundations. This Friendly mode can be found in the Friendlies section in the FUT Online play menu.

The objectives are as follows:

Sustained Finishing – Score using Eredivisie players in six separate matches in the Live FUT Friendly: Football Foundations, with min. seven Eredivisie players in your starting squad (reward is 75+ Rated Rare Player (Untradeable))

– Score using Eredivisie players in six separate matches in the Live FUT Friendly: Football Foundations, with min. seven Eredivisie players in your starting squad (reward is 75+ Rated Rare Player (Untradeable)) Flying Dutchmen – Assist four goals using Eredivisie players in the Live FUT Friendly: Football Foundations, with min. seven Eredivisie players in your starting squad (reward is Two Players Pack (Untradeable))

– Assist four goals using Eredivisie players in the Live FUT Friendly: Football Foundations, with min. seven Eredivisie players in your starting squad (reward is Two Players Pack (Untradeable)) Bags of Goals – Score 10 goals using Eredivisie players in the Live FUT Friendly: Football Foundations, with min. seven Eredivisie players in your starting squad (reward is Gold Pack (Untradeable))

– Score 10 goals using Eredivisie players in the Live FUT Friendly: Football Foundations, with min. seven Eredivisie players in your starting squad (reward is Gold Pack (Untradeable)) Four in Four – Win four matches in the Live FUT Friendly: Football Foundations, with min. seven Eredivisie players in your starting squad (reward is Small Electrum Players Pack (Untradeable))

The team requirements for the Managerial Masterpiece FUT Friendly are as follows:

Team Overall Rating – Max. 70

Players from same league – Min. 7

Bronze players – Exactly 0

89 or Higher OVR players – Exactly 0

Since the team overall rating max is 70, you’ll need to build a team with Silver Eredivisie players. Make sure to keep a close eye on chemistry, as this can help give your squad an advantage.

This challenge is slated to expire on January 20, 2022.