FIFA 22: How to complete Squad Foundations Mateus Uribe Objectives challenge

To fill gaps between Football Ultimate Team promos, EA Sports and the FIFA 22 team have released new Squad Foundations Objectives challenges. These challenges allow users to obtain upgrades cards of footballers from leagues that don’t get the bulk of the attention. A new 86 OVR player item of FC Porto midfielder Mateus Uribe is now live, and here’s how you can obtain it.

So, what are the objectives for this challenge? Let’s take a look.

To complete this Objectives challenge, FIFA players will need to complete four objectives, all of this must be done in the Live FUT Friendly: Football Foundations. This Friendly mode can be found in the Friendlies section in the FUT Online play menu.

The objectives are as follows:

Sustained Finishing – Score using Liga Portugal players in six separate matches in the Live FUT Friendly: Football Foundations, with min. seven Liga Portugal players in your starting squad (reward is 75+ Rated Rare Player (Untradeable))

– Score using Liga Portugal players in six separate matches in the Live FUT Friendly: Football Foundations, with min. seven Liga Portugal players in your starting squad (reward is 75+ Rated Rare Player (Untradeable)) Portuguese Provider – Assist four goals using Liga Portugal players in the Live FUT Friendly: Football Foundations, with min. seven Liga Portugal players in your starting squad (reward is Two Players Pack (Untradeable))

– Assist four goals using Liga Portugal players in the Live FUT Friendly: Football Foundations, with min. seven Liga Portugal players in your starting squad (reward is Two Players Pack (Untradeable)) In the Bag – Score six Finesse goals using Liga Portugal players in the Live FUT Friendly: Football Foundations, with min. seven Liga Portugal players in your starting squad (reward is Gold Pack (Untradeable))

– Score six Finesse goals using Liga Portugal players in the Live FUT Friendly: Football Foundations, with min. seven Liga Portugal players in your starting squad (reward is Gold Pack (Untradeable)) Four in Four – Win four matches in the Live FUT Friendly: Football Foundations, with min. seven Liga Portugal players in your starting squad (reward is Small Electrum Players Pack (Untradeable))

The team requirements for the Football Foundations FUT Friendly are as follows:

Team Overall Rating – Max. 70

Players from same league – Min. 7

Bronze players – Exactly 0

89 or Higher OVR players – Exactly 0

Since the team overall rating max is 70, you’ll need to build a team that mostly consists of Silver Liga Portugal players. Make sure to keep a close eye on chemistry, as this can help give your squad an advantage.

This challenge is slated to expire on January 20, 2022.