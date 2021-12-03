FIFA 22: How to complete TOTGS Sebastien Haller SBC – Requirements and solutions

The Eredivisie has received quite a bit of love from the FIFA 22 FUT team in recent weeks, and that continues in the latest promo. On December 3, EA Sports and the FIFA team put out a new Team of the Group Stage (TOTGS) SBC, with an 88 OVR player item of Ajax striker Sebastien Haller set as the prize. So, how can you add this to your team? Let’s take a look.

How to complete TOTGS Sebastien Haller SBC

Screenshot by Gamepur

To complete this SBC, FIFA players will need to complete just one starting lineup. This lineup, which is set to the 4-1-2-1-2 formation, must meet the following requirements:

Starting players – 11

Team Overall Rating – Min. 85

Team Chemistry – Min. 50

Solutions

This SBC should cost around 60,000-65,000 Coins in total. That’s not a bad total for a solid striker who has good links, and strong attributes as well.

Here’s a look at potential solutions:

LST: ST Lautaro Martinez (85 OVR)

ST Lautaro Martinez (85 OVR) RST: ST Zlatan Ibrahimovic (84 OVR)

ST Zlatan Ibrahimovic (84 OVR) LM: LM Filip Kostic (84 OVR)

LM Filip Kostic (84 OVR) RM: CF Josip Ilicic (84 OVR)

CF Josip Ilicic (84 OVR) CAM: CM Sergej Milinkovic-Savic (85 OVR)

CM Sergej Milinkovic-Savic (85 OVR) CDM: CDM Marcelo Brozovic (84 OVR)

CDM Marcelo Brozovic (84 OVR) LB: RW Hakim Ziyech (84 OVR)

RW Hakim Ziyech (84 OVR) LCB: CB Stefan de Vrij (85 OVR)

CB Stefan de Vrij (85 OVR) RCB: LW Dusan Tadic (84 OVR)

LW Dusan Tadic (84 OVR) RB: GK Koen Casteels (86 OVR)

GK Koen Casteels (86 OVR) GK: GK Samir Handanovic (86 OVR)

This challenge will expire on December 11.