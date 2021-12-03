FIFA 22: How to complete TOTGS Victor Osimhen Objectives challenge

It’s time to celebrate the best players from the UEFA leagues this year, thanks to the FIFA 22 Team of the Group Stage promo. On December 3, EA Sports and the FIFA team released a new Objectives challenge, featuring an 86 OVR player item of speedy Napoli striker Victor Osimhen. How can you add Osimhen to your team? Let’s take a look.

How to complete TOTGS Osimhen Objectives challenge

Screenshot by Gamepur

In order to complete this challenge, you must complete four separate objectives. All of these objectives must be completed in the Live FUT Friendly: Managerial Masterpiece. Friendlies are online exhibition matches that have no bearing on your overall record, but you will need to win some games in order to complete this challenge.

To find the friendlies in FIFA 22, scroll over to the Play tab at the FUT hub using RB/R1, and then select Friendlies. From there, select ‘Play Online’ to locate the Masterpiece friendly.

The four objectives are as follows:

Refined Marksman – Score four goals using a ST in the Live FUT Friendly: Managerial Masterpiece (rewards are 75+ Rated Rare Player (Untradeable) and 300 XP)

– Score four goals using a ST in the Live FUT Friendly: Managerial Masterpiece (rewards are 75+ Rated Rare Player (Untradeable) and 300 XP) Growing Influence – Assist two goals using Crosses in the Live FUT Friendly: Managerial Masterpiece (rewards are Two Players Pack (Untradeable) and 300 XP)

– Assist two goals using Crosses in the Live FUT Friendly: Managerial Masterpiece (rewards are Two Players Pack (Untradeable) and 300 XP) Calcio Connection – Score using Serie A players in seven separate matches in the Live FUT Friendly: Managerial Masterpiece (rewards are Gold Pack (Untradeable) and 300 XP)

– Score using Serie A players in seven separate matches in the Live FUT Friendly: Managerial Masterpiece (rewards are Gold Pack (Untradeable) and 300 XP) Winners Circle – Win four matches in the Live FUT Friendly: Managerial Masterpiece (rewards are Small Electrum Players Pack (Untradeable) and 300 XP)

Complete all four, and you will receive the Team of the Tournament Osimhen, and 300 XP.

This challenge requires users to score goals with a striker, so be sure to use a formation that has at least one. That shouldn’t be too hard, but it might be best to roll with a two-striker formation for this challenge.

Second, make sure to load up the team, particularly the attackers, with Serie A players. Since this challenge does involve the Managerial Masterpiece friendly. Strikers such as Duvan Zapata and Alvaro Morata have solid pace and shooting attributes, and since both are 83 OVR, those two can help out on your roster, and keep the team overall low enough to meet the 77 OVR benchmark.

This challenge expires on December 10.