FIFA 22: How to complete Winter Wildcards Junior Messias Objectives challenge

It’s a new promo in FIFA 22, and it’s called Winter Wildcards. EA Sports and the FIFA 22 team will be releasing new cards with boosted overalls, and one of those new items is an 86 OVR card of AC Milan’s Junior Messias. The Brazilian midfielder can be obtained by completing a set of limited-time objectives, and here’s what you need to do.

How to complete WW Messias Objectives challenge

In order to complete this challenge, you must complete four separate objectives. All of these objectives must be completed in the Live FUT Friendly: Friendly Frost. Friendlies are online exhibition matches that have no bearing on your overall record, but you will need to win some games in order to complete this challenge.

To find the friendlies in FIFA 22, scroll over to the Play tab at the FUT hub using RB/R1, and then select Friendlies. From there, select ‘Play Online’ to locate the Friendly Frost friendly.

The four objectives are as follows:

Samba Scoring – Score 15 goals using Brazilian players in the Live FUT Friendly: Friendly Frost (rewards are 75+ Rated Rare Player (Untradeable) and 300 XP)

– Score 15 goals using Brazilian players in the Live FUT Friendly: Friendly Frost (rewards are 75+ Rated Rare Player (Untradeable) and 300 XP) Ice Cold CAM – Assist three goals using CAMs in the Live FUT Friendly: Friendly Frost (rewards are Two Players Pack (Untradeable) and 300 XP)

– Assist three goals using CAMs in the Live FUT Friendly: Friendly Frost (rewards are Two Players Pack (Untradeable) and 300 XP) Serie A Streak – Score using Serie A players in 10 separate matches in the Live FUT Friendly: Friendly Frost (rewards are Gold Pack (Untradeable) and 300 XP)

– Score using Serie A players in 10 separate matches in the Live FUT Friendly: Friendly Frost (rewards are Gold Pack (Untradeable) and 300 XP) Winter Wins – Win five matches in the Live FUT Friendly: Friendly Frost (rewards are Small Electrum Players Pack (Untradeable) and 300 XP)

Complete all four, and you will receive an 86 OVR Messias, a 60 OVR WildCard Swap Token, and 300 XP.

The requirements for the Friendly Frost friendly are as follows:

Loan players – Max. 1

Keep in mind that this friendly is a Max Chemistry one, so every team in the event will have 100 Chem, regardless of lineup configurations.

Since Chemistry does not matter in this event, it’s important to pack your squad with Brazilian and Serie A attackers. Examples of players include Roberto Firmino, Neymar Jr., Vinicius Jr., Ciro Immobile, and Lorenzo Insigne can help you get across the finish line. This challenge, though, could be a bit tough, thanks to the fact that there are no OVR requirements for the Friendly Frost.

This challenge is slated to expire on December 23.