FIFA 22: How to complete Winter Wildcards Wilfried Zaha SBC – Requirements and solutions
This should get some PL fans’ attention.
On December 17, EA Sports and the FIFA 22 team released the latest FUT promo, entitled Winter Wildcards. A new Squad Building Challenge followed, and it’s a big one. Crystal Palace attacker Wilfried Zaha now has an 86 OVR player item in FUT, and here’s what you need to do in order to obtain it.
How to complete WW Zaha SBC
To complete this SBC, FIFA players will need to complete two different lineups. Each has its own unique set of requirements.
The requirements are as follows:
Premier League
- Starting players – 11
- Premier League players – Min. 1
- Team Overall Rating – Min. 85
- Team Chemistry – Min. 70
- Reward – Prime Electrum Players Pack
86-Rated Squad
- Starting players – Min. 1
- Team Overall Rating – Min. 86
- Team Chemistry – Min. 65
- Reward – Small Rare Gold Players Pack
Solutions
This SBC, in total, will cost around 170,000 Coins. Here’s a look at some potential solutions:
Premier League
- ST: ST Zlatan Ibrahimovic (84 OVR)
- LW: LW Robin Gosens (83 OVR)
- RW: RM Leroy Sane (84 OVR)
- LCM: CAM Kai Havertz (84 OVR)
- RCM: CAM Thomas Muller (87 OVR)
- CDM: CM Leon Goretzka (87 OVR)
- LB: LWB Angelino (83 OVR)
- LCB: CB Matthias Ginter (84 OVR)
- RCB: GK Jan Sommer (85 OVR)
- RB: CB Niklas Sule (82 OVR)
- GK: GK Peter Gulacsi (85 OVR)
86-Rated Squad
- ST: ST Romelu Lukaku (88 OVR)
- LM: LW Jack Grealish (84 OVR)
- RM: RW Hakim Ziyech (84 OVR)
- CAM: CAM Bruno Fernandes (88 OVR)
- LCDM: CM Youri Tielemans (84 OVR)
- RCDM: CDM Pierre-Emile Højbjerg (83 OVR)
- LB: LB Raphael Guerreiro (84 OVR)
- LCB: CB Antonio Rudiger (83 OVR)
- RCB: CB Harry Maguire (84 OVR)
- RB: CAM Thomas Muller (87 OVR)
- GK: GK Hugo Lloris (87 OVR)
This challenge will expire on December 24.