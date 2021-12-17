FIFA 22: How to complete Winter Wildcards Wilfried Zaha SBC – Requirements and solutions

On December 17, EA Sports and the FIFA 22 team released the latest FUT promo, entitled Winter Wildcards. A new Squad Building Challenge followed, and it’s a big one. Crystal Palace attacker Wilfried Zaha now has an 86 OVR player item in FUT, and here’s what you need to do in order to obtain it.

How to complete WW Zaha SBC

Screenshot by Gamepur

To complete this SBC, FIFA players will need to complete two different lineups. Each has its own unique set of requirements.

The requirements are as follows:

Premier League

Starting players – 11

Premier League players – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 85

Team Chemistry – Min. 70

Reward – Prime Electrum Players Pack

86-Rated Squad

Starting players – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 86

Team Chemistry – Min. 65

Reward – Small Rare Gold Players Pack

Solutions

This SBC, in total, will cost around 170,000 Coins. Here’s a look at some potential solutions:

Premier League

ST: ST Zlatan Ibrahimovic (84 OVR)

ST Zlatan Ibrahimovic (84 OVR) LW: LW Robin Gosens (83 OVR)

LW Robin Gosens (83 OVR) RW: RM Leroy Sane (84 OVR)

RM Leroy Sane (84 OVR) LCM: CAM Kai Havertz (84 OVR)

CAM Kai Havertz (84 OVR) RCM: CAM Thomas Muller (87 OVR)

CAM Thomas Muller (87 OVR) CDM: CM Leon Goretzka (87 OVR)

CM Leon Goretzka (87 OVR) LB: LWB Angelino (83 OVR)

LWB Angelino (83 OVR) LCB: CB Matthias Ginter (84 OVR)

CB Matthias Ginter (84 OVR) RCB: GK Jan Sommer (85 OVR)

GK Jan Sommer (85 OVR) RB: CB Niklas Sule (82 OVR)

CB Niklas Sule (82 OVR) GK: GK Peter Gulacsi (85 OVR)

86-Rated Squad

ST: ST Romelu Lukaku (88 OVR)

ST Romelu Lukaku (88 OVR) LM: LW Jack Grealish (84 OVR)

LW Jack Grealish (84 OVR) RM: RW Hakim Ziyech (84 OVR)

RW Hakim Ziyech (84 OVR) CAM: CAM Bruno Fernandes (88 OVR)

CAM Bruno Fernandes (88 OVR) LCDM: CM Youri Tielemans (84 OVR)

CM Youri Tielemans (84 OVR) RCDM: CDM Pierre-Emile Højbjerg (83 OVR)

CDM Pierre-Emile Højbjerg (83 OVR) LB: LB Raphael Guerreiro (84 OVR)

LB Raphael Guerreiro (84 OVR) LCB: CB Antonio Rudiger (83 OVR)

CB Antonio Rudiger (83 OVR) RCB: CB Harry Maguire (84 OVR)

CB Harry Maguire (84 OVR) RB: CAM Thomas Muller (87 OVR)

CAM Thomas Muller (87 OVR) GK: GK Hugo Lloris (87 OVR)

This challenge will expire on December 24.