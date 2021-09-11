FIFA 22: Which new Icons are being added

Every FIFA cycle, EA Sports adds new Icons to FIFA Ultimate Team. These are player cards of some of soccer’s most iconic stars. In FIFA 21, fans got a large influx of players, including Ferenc Puskas, Xavi, Fernando Torres, Samuel Eto’o, and Eric Cantona. Then, in the middle of the season, EA Sports added David Beckham to the mix. With FIFA 22, EA is only releasing four new Icons to start the season, but we could see them add more like Beckham over the course of the year. So far, EA has only announced three of the four, but they’re all big names that will excite fans.

The first Icon announced is the Dutch striker Robin Van Persie. His base Icon is coming in at 87 OVR, while his mid is 89 OVR and his prime is 91 OVR. It’s hard to say for sure until we get the game in our hands, but he looks like he could let some fans down with his lower-end pace. That said, for Arsenal fans, the thought of putting him and Thierry Henry up top has to leave them salivating.

Next up, is Iker Casillas, who manned the goalposts for Real Madrid for 16 years. Considering one of the greatest keepers in the history of the game, the Spaniard’s inclusion certainly isn’t surprising. His base card also starts at 87 OVR before moving to 89 OVR for his mid and then 92 OVR for his prime. Goalkeepers are always weird in FIFA, so it’s tough to say how effective he’ll be, but having those Icon links in between the sticks is always helpful.

The last new Icon we know about is the Brazilian Cafu. The two-time World Cup winner has been rumored for years. His base card slots in as an 88 OVR right back, while his mid sits at 90 OVR and his prime is 93 OVR. He has top-tier pace to compete with fast wingers and possesses great stats in everything but shooting. If you can get him into your club, you’ll be sitting pretty for quite a while.

EA Sports hasn’t revealed when they’ll announce the fourth and final Icon coming to FIFA 22. The game launches on October 1, so fans shouldn’t have to wait too much longer to see who it is. Personally, we’re keeping our fingers crossed for Zico, but two Brazilians in such a small group might be asking too much.