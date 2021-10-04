FIFA 22: Which players have the highest potential in Career Mode?

Which young studs will reign supreme in the future?

FIFA 22, much like in previous years, includes a Career Mode that allows players to either start their own career as a player, or become a manager of a club. If you have chosen the latter, you might be curious as to which current pro football players will turn into the Ronaldo or Messi of tomorrow so you can attempt to lure that individual to join your club. If you’re looking for that info, we’ve got you covered. Let’s take a look at the players in FIFA 22 that have the highest potential overalls in Career Mode?

Highest Overall Players in FIFA 22 Career Mode

NameTeamPositionStarting OVRPotential OVR
Kylian MbappePSGST9195
Gianluigi DonnarummaPSGGK8993
Erling HaalandDortmundST8893
Trent Alexander-ArnoldLiverpoolRB8792
Phil FodenManchester CityCAM8492
Kai HavertzChelseaCAM8492
Jadon SanchoManchester UnitedRM8791
Matthijs de LightPiemonte Calcio (Juventus)CB8591
Joao FelixAtletico de MadridCF8391
PedriFC BarcelonaCM8191
Ferran TorresManchester CityRW8290
Dayot UpamecanoBayern MunichCB8290
Vinicius Jr.Real MadridLW8090
Ryan GravenberchAjaxCM7890
Ansu FatiFC BarcelonaLW7690
Marcus RashfordManchester UnitedLM8589
Jules KoundeSevilla FCCB8389
Mason MountChelseaCAM8389
Federico ChiesaPiemonte Calcio (Juventus)RW8389
Federico ValverdeReal MadridCM8389

Kylian Mbappe is not only the cover athlete for FIFA 22, but the French sensation has the highest potential OVR at 93. Interestingly enough, new PSG goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma, who is a teammate with Mbappe (for now, anyways), is tied with young Dortmund strike Erling Haaland for the second-highest potential OVR at 93 OVR.

