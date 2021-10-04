FIFA 22: Which players have the highest potential in Career Mode?

FIFA 22, much like in previous years, includes a Career Mode that allows players to either start their own career as a player, or become a manager of a club. If you have chosen the latter, you might be curious as to which current pro football players will turn into the Ronaldo or Messi of tomorrow so you can attempt to lure that individual to join your club. If you’re looking for that info, we’ve got you covered. Let’s take a look at the players in FIFA 22 that have the highest potential overalls in Career Mode?

Highest Overall Players in FIFA 22 Career Mode

Name Team Position Starting OVR Potential OVR Kylian Mbappe PSG ST 91 95 Gianluigi Donnarumma PSG GK 89 93 Erling Haaland Dortmund ST 88 93 Trent Alexander-Arnold Liverpool RB 87 92 Phil Foden Manchester City CAM 84 92 Kai Havertz Chelsea CAM 84 92 Jadon Sancho Manchester United RM 87 91 Matthijs de Light Piemonte Calcio (Juventus) CB 85 91 Joao Felix Atletico de Madrid CF 83 91 Pedri FC Barcelona CM 81 91 Ferran Torres Manchester City RW 82 90 Dayot Upamecano Bayern Munich CB 82 90 Vinicius Jr. Real Madrid LW 80 90 Ryan Gravenberch Ajax CM 78 90 Ansu Fati FC Barcelona LW 76 90 Marcus Rashford Manchester United LM 85 89 Jules Kounde Sevilla FC CB 83 89 Mason Mount Chelsea CAM 83 89 Federico Chiesa Piemonte Calcio (Juventus) RW 83 89 Federico Valverde Real Madrid CM 83 89

Kylian Mbappe is not only the cover athlete for FIFA 22, but the French sensation has the highest potential OVR at 93. Interestingly enough, new PSG goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma, who is a teammate with Mbappe (for now, anyways), is tied with young Dortmund strike Erling Haaland for the second-highest potential OVR at 93 OVR.