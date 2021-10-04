FIFA 22: Which players have the highest potential in Career Mode?
Which young studs will reign supreme in the future?
FIFA 22, much like in previous years, includes a Career Mode that allows players to either start their own career as a player, or become a manager of a club. If you have chosen the latter, you might be curious as to which current pro football players will turn into the Ronaldo or Messi of tomorrow so you can attempt to lure that individual to join your club. If you’re looking for that info, we’ve got you covered. Let’s take a look at the players in FIFA 22 that have the highest potential overalls in Career Mode?
Highest Overall Players in FIFA 22 Career Mode
|Name
|Team
|Position
|Starting OVR
|Potential OVR
|Kylian Mbappe
|PSG
|ST
|91
|95
|Gianluigi Donnarumma
|PSG
|GK
|89
|93
|Erling Haaland
|Dortmund
|ST
|88
|93
|Trent Alexander-Arnold
|Liverpool
|RB
|87
|92
|Phil Foden
|Manchester City
|CAM
|84
|92
|Kai Havertz
|Chelsea
|CAM
|84
|92
|Jadon Sancho
|Manchester United
|RM
|87
|91
|Matthijs de Light
|Piemonte Calcio (Juventus)
|CB
|85
|91
|Joao Felix
|Atletico de Madrid
|CF
|83
|91
|Pedri
|FC Barcelona
|CM
|81
|91
|Ferran Torres
|Manchester City
|RW
|82
|90
|Dayot Upamecano
|Bayern Munich
|CB
|82
|90
|Vinicius Jr.
|Real Madrid
|LW
|80
|90
|Ryan Gravenberch
|Ajax
|CM
|78
|90
|Ansu Fati
|FC Barcelona
|LW
|76
|90
|Marcus Rashford
|Manchester United
|LM
|85
|89
|Jules Kounde
|Sevilla FC
|CB
|83
|89
|Mason Mount
|Chelsea
|CAM
|83
|89
|Federico Chiesa
|Piemonte Calcio (Juventus)
|RW
|83
|89
|Federico Valverde
|Real Madrid
|CM
|83
|89
Kylian Mbappe is not only the cover athlete for FIFA 22, but the French sensation has the highest potential OVR at 93. Interestingly enough, new PSG goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma, who is a teammate with Mbappe (for now, anyways), is tied with young Dortmund strike Erling Haaland for the second-highest potential OVR at 93 OVR.