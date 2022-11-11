FIFA 23: All FIFA World Cup Swap Tokens and where to get them
World Cup excitement comes to FUT.
The FIFA World Cup kicks off on November 20, and FUT is getting in on the action a little early. This long-running event includes everything from new cards in packs to a sticker book-like collector feature. One of the most anticipated parts of the event is the new World Cup Swap Tokens that have been added. Over the course of the event, players can earn up to 50 Tokens and use them to purchase all kinds of rewards. Let’s take a look at where you can earn these Tokens and what you can spend them on.
Related: FIFA 23: How to complete World Cup Eric Maxim Choupo-Mouting Objectives challenge
All FIFA World Cup Swap Tokens
These are all of the Tokens available in the game as of November 11. We will continue to update the list until we reach the final cap of 50 Tokens.
- LB Corrado – Log in before December 25 (Never Expires)
- RM Morris – Through Japan FIFA World Cup Swaps Showcase 1 Objective (Expires December 23)
- CDM Al Qarni – Play 8 with Spain FIFA World Cup Swaps Showcase 1 Objective (Expires December 23)
- CDM Rodrigues – England’s Winning Formula FIFA World Cup Swaps Showcase 1 Objective (Expires December 23)
- LW Ontuzans – Qatar FIFA World Cup Swaps Week 1 Objective (Expires December 23)
- LW Sardelis – Ecuador FIFA World Cup Swaps Week 1 Objective (Expires December 23)
- LW Sildnes – Senegal FIFA World Cup Swaps Week 1 Objective (Expires December 23)
- LW Jota Pereira – Netherlands FIFA World Cup Swaps Week 1 Objective (Expires December 23)
- ST Henderson – England FIFA World Cup Swaps Week 1 Objective (Expires December 23)
- ST McMillan – Iran FIFA World Cup Swaps Week 1 Objective (Expires December 23)
- ST Blackwood – USA FIFA World Cup Swaps Week 1 Objective (Expires December 23)
- ST Ekene – Wales FIFA World Cup Swaps Week 1 Objective (Expires December 23)
- CB Qin Sheng – Level 5 Season Pass (Expires December 22)
- CB Suljic – Level 18 Season Pass (Expires December 21)
All FIFA World Cup Swap Rewards
The World Cup Swaps Rewards launched with the event and will be available until January 4. Don’t forget to use your Tokens before that date or they’ll be sitting uselessly in your club forever.
- 2 Tokens – 84 OVR World Cup Star Alomoez Ali
- 2 Tokens – 84 OVR World Cup Star Montassar Talbi
- 2 Tokens – 84 OVR World Cup Star Francsico Calvo
- 2 Tokens – 84 OVR World Cup Star Alireza Jahanbakhsh
- 2 Tokens – 84 OVR World Cup Star Yasser Al-Shahrani
- 2 Tokens – 84 OVR World Cup Star Mark-Anthony Kaye
- 2 Tokens – 84 OVR World Cup Star Ajdin Hrustic
- 3 Tokens – 84 OVR World Cup Star Nouhou Tolo
- 3 Tokens – 84 OVR World Cup Star Reggie Cannon
- 3 Tokens – 84 OVR World Cup StarJoseph Aidoo
- 3 Tokens – 82+ x20 Rare Players Pack
- 4 Tokens – 84 OVR World Cup Star Krepin Diatta
- 4 Tokens – 85 OVR World Cup Star Lee Jae-Sung
- 4 Tokens – 85 OVR World Cup Star Kieffer Moore
- 4 Tokens – 85 OVR World Cup Star Takuma Asano
- 4 Tokens – 85 OVR World Cup Star Bartosz Bereszynski
- 4 Tokens – 85 OVR World Cup Star Munir El Haddadi
- 4 Tokens – 85 OVR World Cup Star Xherdan Shaqiri
- 4 Tokens – 86 OVR World Cup Star Enner Valencia
- 4 Tokens – 86 OVR World Cup Star Matias Vina
- 5 Tokens – 86 OVR World Cup Star Andres Guardado
- 5 Tokens – 87 OVR World Cup Star Andrej Kramaric
- 6 Tokens – 88 OVR World Cup Star Filip Kostic
- 8 Tokens – 87 OVR World Cup Star Andreas Christensen
- 8 Tokens – 87 OVR World Cup Star Joaquin Correa
- 8 Tokens – 87 OVR World Cup Star Danilo Pereira
- 8 Tokens – 87 OVR World Cup Star Julian Bandt
- 8 Tokens – 87 OVR World Cup Star Alvaro Morata
- 8 Tokens – 87 OVR World Cup Star Nathan Ake
- 10 Tokens – 88 OVR World Cup Star Mason Mount
- 10 Tokens – 84+ x20 Rare Players Pack
- 15 Tokens – 88 OVR World Cup Star Eden Hazard
- 15 Tokens – 89 OVR World Cup Star Kingsley Coman
- 15 Tokens – 89 OVR World Cup Star Fabinho
- 20 Tokens – FIFA World Cup Path to Glory 1 of 5 Player Pick
- 20 Tokens – 3x 84+ x 20 Rare Players Pack
- 25 Tokens – FIFA World Cup Hero 1 of 4 Player Pick
- 30 Tokens – 92 OVR World Cup Icon Cafu
- 35 Tokens – FIFA World Cup Icon 1 of 3 Player Pick
- 40 Tokens – 90 OVR World Cup Icon Patrick Vieira