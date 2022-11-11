FIFA 23: All FIFA World Cup Swap Tokens and where to get them

The FIFA World Cup kicks off on November 20, and FUT is getting in on the action a little early. This long-running event includes everything from new cards in packs to a sticker book-like collector feature. One of the most anticipated parts of the event is the new World Cup Swap Tokens that have been added. Over the course of the event, players can earn up to 50 Tokens and use them to purchase all kinds of rewards. Let’s take a look at where you can earn these Tokens and what you can spend them on.

All FIFA World Cup Swap Tokens

These are all of the Tokens available in the game as of November 11. We will continue to update the list until we reach the final cap of 50 Tokens.

LB Corrado – Log in before December 25 (Never Expires)

RM Morris – Through Japan FIFA World Cup Swaps Showcase 1 Objective (Expires December 23)

CDM Al Qarni – Play 8 with Spain FIFA World Cup Swaps Showcase 1 Objective (Expires December 23)

CDM Rodrigues – England’s Winning Formula FIFA World Cup Swaps Showcase 1 Objective (Expires December 23)

LW Ontuzans – Qatar FIFA World Cup Swaps Week 1 Objective (Expires December 23)

LW Sardelis – Ecuador FIFA World Cup Swaps Week 1 Objective (Expires December 23)

LW Sildnes – Senegal FIFA World Cup Swaps Week 1 Objective (Expires December 23)

LW Jota Pereira – Netherlands FIFA World Cup Swaps Week 1 Objective (Expires December 23)

ST Henderson – England FIFA World Cup Swaps Week 1 Objective (Expires December 23)

ST McMillan – Iran FIFA World Cup Swaps Week 1 Objective (Expires December 23)

ST Blackwood – USA FIFA World Cup Swaps Week 1 Objective (Expires December 23)

ST Ekene – Wales FIFA World Cup Swaps Week 1 Objective (Expires December 23)

CB Qin Sheng – Level 5 Season Pass (Expires December 22)

CB Suljic – Level 18 Season Pass (Expires December 21)

All FIFA World Cup Swap Rewards

The World Cup Swaps Rewards launched with the event and will be available until January 4. Don’t forget to use your Tokens before that date or they’ll be sitting uselessly in your club forever.