FIFA 23: How to complete World Cup Eric Maxim Choupo-Mouting Objectives challenge

The FIFA 23 World Cup promo officially kicked off in FUT on November 11. As part of the opening of this promo, EA Sports and the FIFA team released a new Objectives challenge, featuring a Path to Glory card. A new 86 OVR item of Bayern Munich striker Eric Maxim Choupo-Mouting can now be obtained for a limited time. Here’s how you can get it.

How to complete Choupo-Mouting Objectives challenge

In order to complete this World Cup Path to Glory challenge, you must complete four separate objectives. All of these will need to be completed in the Glorious Journey friendly. Here, users will compete against online Friendly competition, using teams that meet a certain set of objectives.

The five objectives are as follows:

Superb Finisher – Score six goals using players with min. 4* Weak Foot in the Live FUT Friendly: Glorious Journey (reward is 75+ OVR Rated Rare Player and 300 XP) Bundesliga Leader – Assist six goals using a Bundesliga player in the Live FUT Friendly: Glorious Journey (reward is Gold Pack and 300 XP) Skilled Forward – Score and assist using a forward in four separate matches in the Live FUT Friendly: Glorious Journey (rewards are Two Rare Gold Players Pack and 300 XP) Lucky Eight – Win eight separate matches in the Live FUT Friendly: Glorious Journey (reward is Small Electrum Players Pack and 300 XP)

Complete all four, and you will receive the 86 OVR Choupo-Moting and 300 XP.

Here are the requirements needed to play in the Glorious Journey friendly:

Clubs: Min. 3

Min. 3 Countries/Regions: Max. 1

Max. 1 Loan players: Max. 0

This challenge doesn’t require any mixing or matching as far as leagues are concerned. So, just make sure you put forth your best squad possible that meets the above requirements. That will be key, since there are no OVR restrictions for this Friendly.

This challenge is slated to expire on November 18.