FIFA 23: Best archetypes and perks for Pro Clubs

FIFA 23 Pro Clubs has a lot of moving parts, thanks to footballers that play different roles, and builds that can affect things like Pace, Shooting, and Dribbling, among others. Pro Clubs players need to maximize performance from their avatar, and part of that involves utilizing archetypes and perks. So, which archetypes and perks are the best? Let’s go over our picks.

Related: FIFA 23: How to get Skill Points in VOLTA and Pro Clubs

Best archetypes

Attackers

Cheetah (Pace)

Finisher (Shooting)

Maestro (Dribbling)

There’s not a whole lot of explanation needed here for this set. This set of archetypes boosts pace, shooting, and dribbling. All three are key components to scoring, so having added boosts should certainly come in hand.

Midfielders

Cheetah (Pace)

Architect (Passing)

Finisher (Shooting)

OR

Guardian (Defense)

Acrobat (Physical)

Architect (Passing)

This will obviously depend on what kind of midfielder you want to be out on the pitch. If you’re going for a offensive bent, go with the former. That one should gel nicely as an attacking midfielder. Or, go with the latter. That set should help tremendously with defense.

Defenders

Guardian (Defense)

Bull (Physical)

Cheetah (Pace)

If you’re looking for more a Varane-like build for Pro Clubs, this unit should be of assistance. This set boosts the Pace, and well as making it easier to win ball battles, as well as tackle and take the ball away.

Best perks

Attackers

Skilled Dribbler

Poacher

Clutch Finisher

This set was a bit of a tough call, but we’ll go with three that will help with dribbling, inside shooting, and boost stats in tense situations. If you want more of a faster build, consider swapping out one for the Active First Touch perk. This one boosts ball control, acceleration, and speed.

Midfielders

Distance Shooter

Threaded Pass

Tireless Runner

OR

Tireless Runner

Chase Down

Precision Pass

Offensive-minded midfielders should like the former set, which boost passing, pace, and shooting. Distance Shooter grants 5* Weak Foot ability, and Tireless Runner grants the Second Win and Solid Player traits.

Defensive-minded mids, on the other hand, can opt for the latter one. This one also boosts pace and passing, but also helps with recovery and chasing back after a possession change.

Defenders

Last Defender

Lock Down

Physical Strength

Defenders need to be strong, so this group should be of help. Physical Strength boosts strength and ball control when jostling, shielding, or heading the ball. Last Defender boosts attributes if you are the last one back, and don’t sleep on Lock Down. This one provides a boost, for 15 minutes after your team scores a goal.