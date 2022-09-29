FIFA 23: How to get Skill Points in VOLTA and Pro Clubs

In order to increase the attributes of an avatar in both VOLTA and Pro Clubs, you will need Skill Points. Skill Points are necessary for unlocking attribute boosts for the skill trees, and unlock special abilities. So, how exactly does one unlock Skill Points for both VOLTA and Pro Clubs? Let’s take a look.

How to get Skill Points in VOLTA and Pro Clubs

Simply put, FIFA 23 players can get Skill Points for VOLTA and Pro Clubs by simply playing games in each mode.

Accumulating games, as well as stats in VOLTA will lead to acquiring Skill Points. These Skill Points, in turn, can be used to upgrade player stats for your avatar.

Acquiring Skill Points for Pro Clubs are just about the same, but keep in mind a few things. Yes, you will need to play games in Pro Clubs, whether it be as part of a team or in drop-ins to get Skill Points outside of the base points that are allocated at the onset of each build. In order to get more, you will need to play games and move up in Levels.

Screenshot by Gamepur

In order to level up in FIFA 23 Pro Clubs, users must obtain XP. XP is given out after each gaming, depending on how high your Match Rating is, as well as how much attack you generated, and how well you played defensively. Stats like goals, assists, as well as interceptions, successful dribbles, and clears all factor into how much XP is earned after each game.

As you move up in ranks, you will gain more Skill Points for each play style loadout.