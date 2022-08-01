FIFA 23’s Career Mode looks to be a bit different than in the past, at least compared to prior years. This year, users will be able to take advantage of the new Player Personality system, and choose from one of over 300 authentic managers and use that mind to lead a club to glory. But, how many different save files can be created for Career Mode in FIFA 23? Thanks to a Deep Dive post on the EA FIFA website, we know have an idea as to how creative one can get for FIFA 23.

How many save files can be created in Career Mode?

In a Career Mode Deep Dive on August 1, EA Sports and the FIFA 23 development team gave players an update on the status of how many different save files can be created for this year’s game.

The FIFA team acknowledged that it is aware that many users do want the ability to experiment and play with various club, in both the Manager and Player parts of Career Mode.

The FIFA developers clarified that for FIFA 23, players will be to use a common pool of the save file space. This will allow for the mixing of different Career Mode and Tournament saves.

As far as the total number of Career Mode save files that can be created, the FIFA team confirmed that up to 17 can be made in FIFA 23.

The team also confirmed that FIFA 23 does surface more information about a save file. This means that before booting up a save file, the game will allow users to see the current team that a player is currently with in that Career Mode save, as well as the upcoming opponent. This, per the EA team, will allow for better differentiation between the save files that a user can have.