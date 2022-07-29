How to do a Power Shot in FIFA 23

In a Gameplay Deep Dive in late July, EA Sports and the FIFA 23 development team detailed some of the new features that will be coming to this year’s title. One highlighted feature of FIFA 23 is a Power Shot. A Power Shot is a type of shot that per EA, has been implemented to add another layer of skill to shooting. It is designed to reward players who move into open space, and aim a shot precisely. So, how do you do a Power Shot in FIFA 23? Let’s take a look.

To do a Power Shot in FIFA 23, users will need to use a three button combo to get the job done. These controls are for both the Xbox and PlayStation platforms, as well as for PC players, should those use an Xbox or PlayStation controller.

Here is the button combo layout:

Xbox: LB + RB + B

LB + RB + B PlayStation: L1 + R1 + Circle

EA advises that should players want to use the Power Shot function with a high degree of success, a number of factors must be considered. For one, a Power Shot should be attempted with a good amount of free space, away from defenders. Power Shots require a “significant wind up,” hence the recommendation from EA Sports and the FIFA development team.

Second, the aiming of the shot must, generally, be more precise than a traditional shot. Unlike default Assisted Shots, Power Shots rely heavily on the user’s aim, in order to be successful.

Also, the FIFA team noted that four attributes of a footballer affect the success of a Power Shot. Those four attributes are Shot Power, Finishing (should one be attempted in the box), Long Shots (should one be attempted out of the box), and Composure. These attributes affect the accuracy, speed, and aim of Power Shots.