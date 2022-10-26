FIFA 23: How to complete EFL Championship Squad Foundations Objectives challenge

On October 26, EA Sports and the FIFA 23 team made building an EFL Championship-themed team just a little bit easier. A new EFL Championship Squad Foundations challenge dropped, and those who complete it will receive three 80+ OVR player items, each featuring a different player from the EFL. So, how can you complete this challenge? Let’s take a look at the objectives.

How to complete EFL Championship Squad Foundations Objectives challenge

There are three players from the EFL Championship that are up for grabs in this challenge: Millwall RB James Shackelton, Burnley LW Scott Twine, and Watford CB Christian Kabasale. Here’s a look at all three cards:

Scott Twine

Jamie Shackelton

Christian Kabasele

Now, here’s a look at the four objectives for this challenge:

Team Players – Assist four goals using players for EFL Championship in Squad Battles on min. Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals) (reward is 82 OVR Scott Twine) EFL Goals – Score 10 goals using players from EFL Championship in Squad Battles on min. Semi-Pron difficulty (or Rivals) (reward is Gold Pack) Game Day – Play 20 matches in Squad Battles on min. Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals) having at least seven players from EFL Championship in your starting squad (reward is Small Gold Players Pack) Perfect Eight – Win eight matches in Squad Battles on min. Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals) having at least seven players from EFL Championship in your starting squad (reward is 82 OVR Jamie Shackelton)

Complete all five, and you will receive the 83 OVR Christian Kabasele card.

There are no overall restrictions for this challenge, but you will need to use EFL Championship players across the lineup. You’ll need at least seven in the starting lineup to get the third and fourth objective done, and it certainly wouldn’t hurt to stack the attacker and midfielder slots to get the first and second ones done. Players like 86 OVR Chris Ballack, 82 OVR Luke O’Nien, base Ismaila Sarr, and base or 84 OVR Teemu Pukki are among notable options.

This challenge is slated to end on January 20, 2023.