FIFA 23: How to complete Squad Foundations Teemu Pukki Objectives challenge

It’s time for Squad Foundations in FIFA once again. On October 26, EA Sports and the FIFA 23 team released two new Squad Foundations challenges, one of which includes an 84 OVR card of Norwich striker Teemu Pukki. So, how can you add 84 OVR Teemu Pukki to your collection? Let’s take a look at the objectives for this challenge.

How to complete Squad Foundations Teemu Pukki Objectives challenge

To complete this Objectives challenge, FIFA players will need to complete five objectives. All of these objectives must be done within the Live FUT Friendly: Managerial Masterpiece. Managerial Masterpiece is an online friendly — which has no bearing on your club record or contract status of your players — in which users must construct a team given a number of different player restrictions. We’ll get to those restrictions in just a minute.

First, here’s a look at the Objectives for this challenge:

Top Performance – Win seven matches in the Live FUT Friendly: Managerial Masterpiece using a Starting 11 of EFL Championship players (reward is Two Players Pack) Goals Galore – Score 20 goals using EFL Championship players in the Live FUT Friendly: Managerial Masterpiece (reward is 75+ Rated Rare Player) Confident Delivery – Assist 10 goals using EFL Championship players in the Live FUT Friendly: Managerial Masterpiece (reward is Gold Pack) Get in Behind – Assist with a Through Ball using EFL players in three separate matches in the Live FUT Friendly: Managerial Masterpiece (reward is Small Gold Players Pack) Perfect Balance – Score and assist using EFL Championship players in four separate matches in the Live FUT Friendly: Managerial Masterpiece (reward is Two Rare Gold Players Pack)

Get all five, and you will receive the 84 OVR Pukki card.

Here are the restrictions for the Managerial Masterpiece:

Team Overall Rating: Max. 80 OVR

Max. 80 OVR 88+ OVR players: Max. 1

Max. 1 Bronze players: Exactly 0

Exactly 0 Loan players: Max. 1

Since virtually all of the Gold base EFL players fall in the 75-78 OVR category, it shouldn’t be to hard to meet the 80 OVR maximum requirement. Some higher end options include 86 OVR Chris Ballack, 82 OVR Luke O’Nien, and the EFL Squad Foundations cards. Other interesting options include Ismaila Sarr, 75 OVR Teemu Pukki, and Jed Wallace.

This challenge is slated to expire on January 20, 2023.