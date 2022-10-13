FIFA 23: How to complete Liga Portugal Squad Foundations Objectives challenge

On October 13, EA Sports and the FIFA 23 team brought in another set of Squad Foundations players. This time around, FIFA players can unlock several players from Liga Portugal. You can earn three players just for playing the game while using players from Liga Portugal. Here’s every player that’s available and how to add all three to your club.

All FIFA 23 Liga Portugal Squad Foundation players

As mentioned, this set includes three Liga Portugal players. It’ll take some work to unlock them all, but soon you’ll have access to Sporting LW Nuno Santos, Porto RB Wilson Manafa, and Maritimo CAM Joel Soñora. Here are the detailed stats for all three, starting with Santos:

Screenshot by Gamepur

Then, Manafa:

Screenshot by Gamepur

Finally Soñora:

Screenshot by Gamepur

Liga Portugal Squad Foundations Objectives

To earn all three players, you’ll need to complete four different Objectives in either Squad Battles or Rivals. All of these require you to have players from Liga Portugal in your squad, so consider picking up some of the cheaper attackers from that league like Otavio, Rafa, or David Neres. You could also look to the fourth Team of the Week and pickup up Enzo Fernandez, but you probably don’t need to spend that much to win games on Semi-Pro difficulty. Here are the four Objectives:

Right Foot Forward – Assist 10 goals using forwards from Liga Portugal in Squad Battles on min. Semi-Pro or Rivals (reward is 82 OVR Joel Soñora)

Assist 10 goals using forwards from Liga Portugal in Squad Battles on min. Semi-Pro or Rivals (reward is 82 OVR Joel Soñora) Fine Touch – Score 7 goals with finesse shots using players from Liga Portugal in Squad Battles on min. Semi-Pro or Rivals (reward is Gold Pack (Untradeable))

Score 7 goals with finesse shots using players from Liga Portugal in Squad Battles on min. Semi-Pro or Rivals (reward is Gold Pack (Untradeable)) Play 20 – Play 20 matches in the Squad Battles on min. Semi-Pro or Rivals having at least 7 players from Liga Portugal in your starting squad (reward is Small Gold Players Pack (Untradeable))

Play 20 matches in the Squad Battles on min. Semi-Pro or Rivals having at least 7 players from Liga Portugal in your starting squad (reward is Small Gold Players Pack (Untradeable)) Winning Formula – Win 8 matches by min. 2 goals in Squad Battles on min. Semi-Pro or Rivals having at least 7 players from Liga Portugal in your starting squad (reward is 83 OVR Wilson Manafa)

After completing all four Objectives you’ll unlock the 83 OVR version of Nuno Santos.

This Objective set expires on January 23, 2023, giving you plenty of time to work through the 20 games you’ll need to complete.