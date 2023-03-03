FIFA 23: How to complete Fantasy FUT Memphis Depay SBC – Requirements and solutions

Looking for a nice forward in FIFA 23 that could be a 90+ OVR card when it’s all said and done? Look no further than to Atletico de Madrid CF Memphis Depay. A new Depay card in Football Ultimate Team went live on March 3, one that can be obtained through a new Squad Building Challenge. So, how can you add Depay to the lineup? Let’s take a look at the requirements first.

Related: FIFA 23: How to complete Fantasy FUT Amine Gouiri Objectives challenge

How to complete Fantasy FUT Depay SBC

Screenshot by Gamepur

Depay has 3-star Weak Foot and 5-star Skill Moves attributes.

To complete this Fantasy FUT SBC in full, FIFA players will need to complete three different lineups. Each has its own unique set of requirements.

The requirements for this FIFA 23 SBC are as follows:

Netherlands

Starting players – 11

Netherlands players – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 84

LaLiga

Starting players – 11

LaLiga players – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 85

87-Rated Squad

Starting players – 11

Team Overall Rating – Min. 87

There are no Chemistry requirements for this SBC.

Solutions

This SBC, in total, will cost around 260,000 Coins. Here’s a look at solutions for the three parts to this challenge:

Netherlands

LW Cody Gakpo (83 OVR)

GK Kasper Schmeichel (83 OVR)

CB Mats Hummels (84 OVR)

GK Emiliano Martinez (84 OVR)

CB Stefan Savic (84 OVR)

LW Eden Hazard (84 OVR)

GK Koen Casteels (84 OVR)

LW Dusan Tadic (84 OVR)

ST Edin Dzeko (84 OVR)

CDM Wilfried Ndidi (84 OVR)

LW Lorenzo Insigne (84 OVR)

LaLiga

RW Marco Asensio (83 OVR)

GK Lucas Hradecky (83 OVR)

GK Kasper Schmeichel (83 OVR)

GK Koen Casteels (84 OVR)

CB Leonardo Bonucci (84 OVR)

LW Lorenzo Insigne (84 OVR)

CDM Wilfried Ndidi (84 OVR)

LW Eden Hazard (84 OVR)

CM Parejo (86 OVR)

CAM Thomas Muller (87 OVR)

CM Marco Verratti (87 OVR)

87-Rated Squad

LW Eden Hazard (84 OVR)

ST Edin Dzeko (84 OVR)

GK Yassine Bounou (84 OVR)

GK Emiliano Martinez (84 OVR)

RB Trent Alexander-Arnold (87 OVR)

CM Marco Verratti (87 OVR)

CM Frenkie de Jong (87 OVR)

GK Hugo Lloris (87 OVR)

GK Keylor Navas (88 OVR)

CM Toni Kroos (88 OVR)

CB Ruben Dias (88 OVR)

Card information via FUTBIN. This challenge will expire on March 17.