FIFA 23: How to complete Fantasy FUT Samuel Umtiti SBC – Requirements and solutions

The Fantasy FUT promo rolls on in FIFA 23, as a new Squad Building Challenge went live on March 5. An 88 OVR card of former FC Barcelona CB and current Lecce defender Samuel Umtiti is now available in FUT, and can be obtained by completing this challenge. So, how can you get Umtiti in FIFA 23? Let’s take a look.

How to complete Fantasy FUT Umtiti SBC

To complete this Fantasy FUT SBC, FIFA players will need to complete two different lineups. Each has its own unique set of requirements.

The requirements for this FIFA 23 SBC are as follows:

Serie A

Starting players – 11

Serie A players – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 83

Top Form

Starting players – 11

TOTW players – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 85

Solutions

This SBC, in total, will cost around 100,000 Coins. Umtiti is a well-rounded defender, and one that can be paired with some of the game’s best French defenders. This is a solid option for the back end of any lineup.

Here’s a look at some potential solutions:

Serie A

CB Sebastian Coates (82 OVR)

CB Willi Orban (82 OVR)

CB Jose Maria Gimenez (83 OVR)

CM Koke (83 OVR)

CAM Piotr Zielinski (83 OVR)

RW Marco Asensio (83 OVR)

GK Oliver Baumann (83 OVR)

CDM Fernando Reges (83 OVR)

GK Lucas Hradecky (83 OVR)

CM Ruben Neves (83 OVR)

GK Kasper Schmeichel (83 OVR)

Top Form

CM Ruben Neves (83 OVR)

GK Lucas Hradecky (83 OVR)

CDM Fernando Reges (83 OVR)

GK Koen Casteels (84 OVR)

CB Leonardo Bonucci (84 OVR)

LW Lorenzo Insigne (84 OVR)

CDM Wilfried Ndidi (84 OVR)

LW Eden Hazard (84 OVR)

CM Parejo (86 OVR)

CAM Thomas Muller (87 OVR)

TOTW ST Anderson Talisca (87 OVR)

There are no Chemistry requirements for this SBC.

Card information via FUTBIN. This challenge will expire on March 17.