FIFA 23: How to complete Fantasy FUT Hero Sami Al-Jaber SBC – Requirements and solutions

The Fantasy FUT promo in FIFA 23 rolls on, as a new Hero Squad Building Challenge went live on March 4. This one is a Hero SBC, a former Al Hilal striker Sami Al-Jaber has a new 89 OVR item in Football Ultimate Team. And, this card is eligible for a future upgrade. So, how can you get 89 OVR Al-Jaber? Let’s take a look at the requirements, plus potential solutions.

Related: FIFA 23: How to complete Fantasy FUT Amine Gouiri Objectives challenge

How to complete Fantasy FUT Al-Jabar SBC

Screenshot by Gamepur

Fantasy FUT Al-Jaber possesses 4-star Weak Foot and Skill Moves ratings

This SBC will require just one lineup. The requirements for this lineup, set to the 4-3-3 formation, must meet the following requirements:

Starting players – 11

TOTW players – Min. 1

88+ OVR players – Min. 2

Team Overall Rating – Min. 86

This card is based off of his form with Al Hilal. Thus, any potential upgrades to this card will be based upon Al Hilal’s performance over the coming weeks.

Solutions

This SBC will cost around 130,000 Coins as of this writing. For a card of this nature, it’s not a particularly terrible price. Al Jaber possesses very respectable shooting and Pace stats, and could receive as much as a +2 OVR upgrade when it’s all said and done. Even if this card caps out at 90 OVR, though, it’s a good find.

Here’s a look at a potential solution:

CB John Stones (83 OVR)

CB Pau Torres (83 OVR)

LW Lorenzo Insigne (84 OVR)

CAM Martin Odegaard (84 OVR)

LW Dusan Tadic (84 OVR)

CB Giorgio Chiellini (84 OVR)

CB Stefan Savic (84 OVR)

RB Trent Alexander-Arnold (87 OVR)

CM Leon Goretzka (87 OVR)

GK Keylor Navas (88 OVR)

TOTW CAM Thomas Muller (88 OVR)

Card information via FUTBIN. This Squad Building Challenge will expire on May 26.