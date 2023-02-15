FIFA 23: How to complete Flashback Mario Balotelli SBC – Requirements and solutions

A decade ago, it was tough to talk about Italian football and Inter Milan without mention star attacker Mario Balotelli. On February 15, EA Sports and the FIFA 23 team are turning the clock back to Balotelli’s prime. A new 88 OVR card of the FC Sion attacker can now be obtained for a limited time in Football Ultimate Team, by way of a new SBC. So, what needs to be done? Let’s take a look.

How to complete Flashback Balotelli SBC

Flashback Balotelli owns 4-star Weak Foot and 5-star Skill Moves attributes.

Much like with Moments Haller, FIFA players will need to complete two different lineups in order to get the Flashback Balotelli. Each has its own unique set of requirements.

The requirements for this FIFA 23 SBC are as follows:

Italy

Starting players – 11

Italy players – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 83

Top Form

Starting players – 11

TOTW players – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 84

There are no Chemistry requirements for this SBC.

Solutions

This SBC, in total, will cost around 80,000 Coins as of this writing. Here’s a look at some potential solutions:

Italy

CDM Manuel Locatelli (82 OVR)

CB Willi Orban (82 OVR)

CB Jose Maria Gimenez (83 OVR)

CM Koke (83 OVR)

CM Thomas Lemar (83 OVR)

RW Marco Asensio (83 OVR)

GK Gregor Kobel (83 OVR)

GK Oliver Baumann (83 OVR)

GK Kasper Schmeichel (83 OVR)

CDM Fernando Reges (83 OVR)

GK Lucas Hradecky (83 OVR)

Top Form

CM Piotr Zielinski (83 OVR)

GK Kasper Schmeichel (83 OVR)

CB Mats Hummels (84 OVR)

GK Emiliano Martinez (84 OVR)

CB Stefan Savic (84 OVR)

LW Eden Hazard (84 OVR)

GK Koen Casteels (84 OVR)

LW Dusan Tadic (84 OVR)

ST Edin Dzeko (84 OVR)

CDM Wilfried Ndidi (84 OVR)

TOTW GK Predrag Rajkovic (84 OVR)

Card information via FUTBIN. This challenge will expire on February 22.