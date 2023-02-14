FIFA 23: How to complete Moments Sebastien Haller SBC – Requirements and solutions
A special moment for Haller.
On February 14, EA Sports and the FIFA 23 team dropped a special Moments Squad Building Challenge, featuring Dortmund striker Sebastien Haller. To celebrate his goal against SC Freiburg after a layoff from Dortmund due to testicular cancer, a new 88 OVR card of the Dutch attacker can now be obtained for a limited time. So, how can you add 88 OVR Haller to your collection? Let’s take a look.
How to complete Moments Haller SBC
Moments Haller owns 3-star Skill Moves and 5-star Weak Foot attributes.
Much like with Moments Jovetic, FIFA players will need to complete two different lineups in order to get Moments Sebastien Haller. Each has its own unique set of requirements.
The requirements for this FIFA 23 SBC are as follows:
Hope and Courage
- Starting players – 11
- Dortmund players – Min. 1
- Team Overall Rating – Min. 82
Bundesliga
- Starting players – 11
- Bundesliga players – Min. 1
- Team Overall Rating – Min. 84
There are no Chemistry requirements for this SBC.
Solutions
This SBC, in total, will cost around 80,000 Coins as of this writing. Here’s a look at some potential solutions:
Hope and Courage
- CM Florian Neuhaus (80 OVR)
- GK Adan (81 OVR)
- CDM Tomas Soucek (81 OVR)
- RW Carlos Vela (81 OVR)
- GK Aaron Ramsdale (82 OVR)
- GK Lopes (82 OVR)
- GK Alex Remiro (82 OVR)
- CB Willi Orban (82 OVR)
- CB Toby Alderweireld (82 OVR)
- LB Raphael Guerriero (82 OVR)
- GK Lucas Hradecky (83 OVR)
Top Form
- RW Marco Asensio (83 OVR)
- CB Jose Maria Gimenez (83 OVR)
- CB Mats Hummels (84 OVR)
- GK Emiliano Martinez (84 OVR)
- CB Stefan Savic (84 OVR)
- LW Eden Hazard (84 OVR)
- GK Koen Casteels (84 OVR)
- LW Dusan Tadic (84 OVR)
- ST Edin Dzeko (84 OVR)
- CDM Wilfried Ndidi (84 OVR)
- LW Iker Muniain (84 OVR)
Card information via FUTBIN. This challenge will expire on February 21.