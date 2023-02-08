FIFA 23: How to complete Future Stars Quinten Timber SBC – Requirements and solutions

February 8 brought a slew of new content to FIFA 23 and Football Ultimate Team. Two new cards that were added to FUT featured young Feyenoord midfielder/defender Quinten Timber. A new Player Pick Squad Building Challenge allows users to complete this SBC, and then choose from either the CB or CDM version of Timber. So, how can you get this done? Let’s take a look.

Related: FIFA 23: All Future Stars Swap Tokens and where to get them

How to complete Future Stars Timber SBC

Future Stars CDM Timber owns 4-star Weak Foot and Skill Moves attributes. Future Stars CB Timber, meanwhile owns 3-star Skill Moves and 4-star Weak Foot attributes.

To complete this Future Stars SBC, FIFA players will need to complete just one lineup. The requirements for this FIFA 23 SBC lineup, set to the 3-4-3 formation, are as follows:

Starting players – 11

Netherlands players – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 84

There are no Chemistry requirements for this SBC.

Solutions

This SBC, in total, will cost around 60,000 Coins as of this writing. Keep in mind that the CDM Timber owns better Pace, Shooting, Dribbling, and Passing attributes. CB Timber possesses better Defense and Physical stats.

Here’s a look at some potential solutions:

RW Marco Asensio (83 OVR)

LW Cody Gakpo (83 OVR)

CB Mats Hummels (84 OVR)

GK Emiliano Martinez (84 OVR)

CB Stefan Savic (84 OVR)

GK Yassine Bounou (84 OVR)

LW Eden Hazard (84 OVR)

GK Koen Casteels (84 OVR)

LW Dusan Tadic (84 OVR)

ST Edin Dzeko (84 OVR)

RW Angel di Maria (84 OVR)

Card information via FUTBIN. This challenge will expire on February 15.