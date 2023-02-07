FIFA 23: How to complete Future Stars Rodrigo Riquelme SBC – Requirements and solutions

On February 7, EA Sports and the FIFA 23 team released a special Talent Scout Winner Squad Building Challenge. FUT players can now look to claim an 87 OVR Future Stars card of Girona FC CAM Rodrigo Riquelme, one with 5-star Skill Moves and the ability to also play CF, LM, and LW. So, how can you get 87 OVR Riquelme? Let’s take a look.

How to complete Future Stars Riquelme SBC

Future Stars Riquelme owns 3-star Weak Foot and 5-star Skill Moves attributes.

To complete this Future Stars SBC, FIFA players will need to complete two different lineups. Each has its own unique set of requirements.

The requirements for this FIFA 23 SBC are as follows:

Spain

Starting players – 11

TOTW players – Min. 1

Spain players – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 83

LaLiga

Starting players – 11

TOTW players – Min. 1

LaLiga players – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 84

There are no Chemistry requirements for this SBC.

Solutions

This SBC, in total, will cost around 90,000 Coins as of this writing. Here’s a look at some potential solutions:

Spain

GK Kasper Schmeichel (83 OVR)

CB Jose Maria Gimenez (83 OVR)

CM Luis Alberto (83 OVR)

CAM Piotr Zielinski (83 OVR)

RW Marco Asensio (83 OVR)

GK Gregor Kobel (83 OVR)

GK Oliver Baumann (83 OVR)

CAM David Silva (83 OVR)

CDM Fernando Reges (83 OVR)

TOTW ST Vangelis Pavlidis (83 OVR)

LaLiga

RW Marco Asensio (83 OVR)

GK Lucas Hradecky (83 OVR)

CB Mats Hummels (84 OVR)

GK Emiliano Martinez (84 OVR)

GK Samir Handanovic (84 OVR)

GK Yassine Bounou (84 OVR)

LW Eden Hazard (84 OVR)

LW Iker Muniain (84 OVR)

LW Dusan Tadic (84 OVR)

ST Edin Dzeko (84 OVR)

TOTW GK Marwin Hitz (84 OVR)

Card information via FUTBIN. This challenge will expire on February 14.