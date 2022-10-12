FIFA 23: How to complete Eredivisie Squad Foundations Objectives challenge

In past FIFA releases, EA Sports has introduced the concept of Squad Foundation Milestone Objectives. These provide players with relatively easy ways to build the backbone of a squad in a particular league. FIFA 23 is joining in on the fun as of October 12 with the first release. Now, players can earn three different Eredivisie players simply by playing the game with players from that league in their starting lineup. Let’s look at all the players you can earn and how to get them.

All FIFA 23 Eredivisie Squad Foundations Players

From this Objective set, you can earn three different players: Ajax fullback Owen Wijndal, Feyenoord fullback Lutsharel Geertruida, and AZ centermid Riechedly Bazoer. Here are the detailed stats for all three, starting with Wijndal:

Then, Geertuida:

Finally, Bazoer:

Eredivisie Squad Foundations Objectives

To earn all three players, you’ll need to complete four different Objectives in Squad Battles or Rivals. You will need several Eredivisie players in your squad, so you might consider completing the RTTK Savio Moreira or POTM Cody Gakpo SBCs. Here are the four Objectives:

Through the Netherlands – Assist 7 goals with through balls using players from Eredivisie in Squad Battles on min. Semi-Pro or Rivals (reward is 82 OVR Geertruida)

– Assist 7 goals with through balls using players from Eredivisie in Squad Battles on min. Semi-Pro or Rivals (reward is 82 OVR Geertruida) Goal Counter – Score 10 goals using players from Eredivisie with min. four-star Weak Foot in Squad Battle on min. Semi-Pro or Rivals (reward is Gold Pack (Untradeable))

– Score 10 goals using players from Eredivisie with min. four-star Weak Foot in Squad Battle on min. Semi-Pro or Rivals (reward is Gold Pack (Untradeable)) Play 20 – Play 20 matches in Squad Battles on min. Semi-Pro or Rivals having at least 7 players from Eredivisie in your starting squad (reward is Small Gold Players Pack (Untradeable))

– Play 20 matches in Squad Battles on min. Semi-Pro or Rivals having at least 7 players from Eredivisie in your starting squad (reward is Small Gold Players Pack (Untradeable)) Winning Formula – Win 10 matches in Squad Battles on min. Semi-Pro or Rivals having at least 7 players from Eredivisie in your starting squad (reward is 83 OVR Bazoer)

Once you complete all four objectives, you will also unlock the 83 OVR Wijndal.

This Objectives set expires on January 20, 2023, giving you plenty of time to work your way through the 20 games needed to complete it.